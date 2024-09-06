What's The Distinction Between A Coffee Percolator And Moka Pot?

The moka pot was invented in 1933 by Alfonso Bialetti, an Italian engineer. Prior to this, the most common brewing device in the country was the Napoletana, a two-chambered home brewing system similar to the moka pot. Both systems have two chambers, but the Napoletana needed to be flipped over to complete the brewing process, which was cumbersome.

To solve this issue, Bialetti drew inspiration from the way his wife steamed their clothes. After hanging the clothes, she used a lid with a tube poking out of the center of it to cover her laundry tub full of hot water. The tube funneled the steam up into the clothes to eradicate wrinkles. Bialetti modified this design to create a two-chambered coffee brewer that didn't need to be flipped.

The design featured a lower chamber that held water, with a fine mesh basket for ground coffee suspended above it. A metal disc with a tube in the center separated the top and bottom chambers. As the water in the bottom chamber came to a boil, steam rose up through the fine mesh basket to brew the coffee. Continued pressure from heating then forced the coffee through the tube above the grounds, until it spilled out into the top chamber to make a rich, dark brew similar to espresso.