The Pros And Cons Of 10 Coffee-Brewing Methods, According To A Barista

Since the founding of our country, Americans have been in a passionate love affair with coffee. After the Boston Tea Party, we ditched the flowery, herbal drink in favor of something a little stronger (and, more importantly, less controlled by the British). The patriotic swap stuck, to say the least, and now coffee is an integral part of our history, identity, and daily routines.

The humble auto-drip coffee maker was a fixture in American homes for decades, but in recent years, caffeine fiends have traded their bulky machines for sleeker, trendier brewing gear. We all know the French press and espresso machine, but there's an entire universe of coffee gadgets to dive into — many of which are far less complex than you'd think. Each method brews coffee differently, with each creating its own distinct cup.

I have over 10 years of professional barista experience under my belt and have brewed with everything from an AeroPress to a cezve. I'm here to break down the pros and cons of most popular coffee brewing methods so you can choose the one that fits your taste, budget, and morning routine. Whether you prefer a quick, strong shot or a light, bright cup with plenty of acidity, there's a coffee maker out there to create the cup of your dreams.