Is The Cheapest Espresso Machine You Can Buy On Amazon Worth It?

We usually associate espresso with cafés, where we stop on our way to work to grab a shot (or three) for a potent morning wake-up. But sustaining ourselves on café drinks isn't always economically feasible. That's where home espresso makers swoop in to save our mornings and our budgets. Sure, advanced espresso machines produce coffee shop-quality drinks, but they aren't affordable or practical for the average espresso lover: Someone who's not an aficionado, but not a total coffee novice, either. Most of us just want a decadent, rich coffee topped with luscious crema, free of all the bells and whistles that typically come with an expert machine. Enter budget espresso makers — an increasingly popular option for those looking to ditch drip and change their morning coffee routine.

No matter your initial feelings about a budget espresso machine, you have to admit that they're pretty tempting. To have the ability to create endless shots for the price of just a few café drinks is like a fantasy come true for the frugal coffee fans. So, in an attempt to shed some light on these ultra-inexpensive espresso makers, I snagged the cheapest possible option available on Amazon (at the time of writing) to put its coffee-crafting capabilities to the test. I'll examine the set up, functionality, and ease (or difficulty) of use — and, of course, the taste of the coffee it produces. So, let's find out if this budget Amazon espresso machine is a diamond in the rough, or if it's just another gimmicky coffee contraption meant to beguile caffeine lovers with its tempting price tag.