10 Best Budget Espresso Machines, According To Online Reviews
It's entirely possible to get a decent espresso machine on a budget. While they may not last as long as an advanced espresso machine, many of them can do a much better job at making espresso than you might think. In fact, many allow for small adjustments for pressure or temperature that you may not expect from a cheaper machine, or even have pre-infusion systems. Granted, you still might need to tinker a little with your espresso grind to match the settings. But, after you've got that worked out, these cheaper models will generally keep you from having to buy an expensive latte elsewhere, and give you more control over your brew. Many even have built-in steaming wands to help you froth your milk easily.
We found several highly rated and budget-friendly espresso machines under $140 that are worth buying. They're high-quality for the price point, make great espresso drinks that rival local coffee houses, and some have functions similar to higher-end machines. Each one has slightly different features that might appeal to you. So, before you buy, take a look at what features each one has and what customers have to say about it before you add it to your cart.
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
While De'Longhi makes more high-end espresso machines, its Manual Espresso Machine is its more budget-friendly model. It has a 15-bar pump, tamper, milk frother, and a one-year warranty, and allows you to pull single or double shots. The bundled version comes with two thick, 60-milliliter espresso glasses.
Whether both shots are for you or you're trying to make multiple drinks at once, the two-shot option will save you time. You'll appreciate that it has a stainless steel boiler, which helps it to last longer and perform more consistently. The controls are also extremely simple, with an analog knob dial to control the settings. It's important to note you'll need to purchase a container for frothing milk separately.
This machine is one of the highest-rated ones on our list. Customers like that it's quiet, compact, and easy to clean, and share that the espresso has a good taste. However, there are a few complaints about the steam wand's power. Still, the high quality of the components and the name recognition of the brand make this a stand-out and worth a slightly higher price than some others. Plus, it offers the distinction of being a name-brand machine with extremely few complaints, which might be what wins you over to it.
Zafro Espresso Machine
The Zafro Espresso Machine looks similar to the De'Longhi Stilosa, except it's digital. It can make single or double shots and comes with a milk frothing wand. It also has a professional, 20-bar Italian pump to help you brew the perfect cup.
One benefit of this machine is that you can see exactly what pressure the machine is using, which is great for people who like a little more control over their coffee extraction since it can help when making grind adjustments. Plus, the 45-ounce water tank allows you to make more espresso and steam your milk without constantly having to refill it. While it does come with a tamper, it doesn't come with shot glasses for your espresso or a container for your milk — but you can brew straight into your coffee cup. Interestingly, the top of the machine also doubles as a cup warmer. There's also a capsule portafilter option if you don't want to make espresso the old-fashioned way.
Like the De'Longhi Stilosa, this machine has high ratings from customers. While it's a little loud, customers like that it's easy to use (even without reading the manual), the espresso tastes great, and the frother works well. The capsule capability of this machine makes it different from the others on our list so that you don't always have to grind beans to make a good espresso. So, everyone in your house can use this machine, regardless of their barista skill level.
Ollygrin Espresso Machine
For something that looks a little different, you might try the Ollygrin Espresso Machine. It features a barrel-shaped water tank, which switches up the usual aesthetic. There's a knob to adjust the intensity of the steam wand, however, the other controls are digital flat-screen buttons. It also has a 20-bar pressure capability.
The machine has some nice features, like being able to brew either one or two shots of espresso. We also like the handle on the top, which helps steady the machine while replacing the portafilter. Another unique feature is that the machine will chime when the drip tray is full. While it comes with a tamper, you have to provide your own shot glasses and milk frothing container.
The steam wand is fairly noisy, but customers like how well it works and the taste of the espresso. Plus, the small footprint of the machine is great for a small kitchen space or single person. Plus, they appreciate how much water the tank holds and how quickly it heats up. It among the most expensive machines on our list, but many people end up choosing it for its unique modern design and the high-quality espresso it makes.
Chulux Slim Espresso Machine
The Chulux Slim Espresso Machine looks like it belongs in a coffee house. Its prominent 20-bar pressure bar gauge helps you make the perfect cup of joe. You can pull either a single or double shot of espresso, and the steam wand is ready to make the coffee drink of your dreams. It has a sleek stainless steel finish, but comes in two other finishes as well.
If you're one who likes the feel and look of backlit buttons and rotary knobs on your machine, this one may be appealing. Plus, there's a cup warmer on the top and a permanent filter. You'll appreciate the machine's ability to draw 1, 2, or 3 ounces of espresso at a time. It comes with a plastic tamper — which you may want to replace with a heavier metal one. The pre-infusion system pre-soaks the espresso puck to help with extraction, and the pressure gauge gives you more data to help you figure out the right grind for the machine.
This machine is rated similarly to Ollygrin's espresso machine. However, the fact that it takes no time at all to go from zero to espresso and the pre-infusion system make it a standout. Plus, it makes high-quality espresso, is easy to clean, and is compact. If you have any problems, reviewers especially like that customer service is also extremely responsive.
Chulux Kom-Pro Espresso Machine
The Chulux Kom-Pro Espresso Machine has similar ratings to the Chulux Slim Machine. The dimensions are also ever so slightly larger than the Slim version, and it's 0.2 pounds heavier. So, while it looks similar, it's not the same machine.
Like the Slim version, the Kom-Pro has a 20-bar pump. It also has a stainless steel finish, steam wand, cup warmer on top, and the same tactile buttons and knobs for pulling a single or double shot of espresso and frothing your milk. Other than the size, price, and lack of a permanent filter, this machine does not come with as many color choices as the Slim version does.
Customers do complain a little about how lightweight it is and the fact that it doesn't have a built-in tamper, but the overall sentiment is the same as the Chulux Slim — it heats super fast and delivers cafè-level espresso. Reviewers also like how easy it is to use and clean. While it has an analog pressure gauge, we don't find any info about it using a pre-infusion system. So, if you're trying to choose one over the other, it's likely to come down to whether you want a pre-infusion system, cost, color, and size.
Sowtech Espresso Machine
Another inexpensive 20-bar espresso machine worth considering is the Sowtech Espresso Machine. This one has cold-brew technology and can make single or double shots of steaming hot espresso. It also has a stainless steel design with tactile back-lit buttons and a knob for controlling the intensity of the frothing wand.
There are a lot of little extras to enjoy with this machine. If you want cold brew instead of hot espresso, all you need to do is add ice cubes to the water reservoir. Other perks include the ability to position its 360-degree swivel wand and pull a shot immediately after running the steam wand. It's also easy to remove the drip tray to accommodate a taller mug.
The Sowtech machine has similar ratings to many of the other machines on this list. Reviewers like the rich, cafe-quality of the espresso and appreciate the machine's appearance, compact size, short heating time, user-friendliness, and ease of cleaning. However, in the end, it's the only one that gives you cold brew functionality, which may win you over if you like cold espresso drinks.
Neretva Espresso Machine
If you like the idea of combining digital temperature displays with tactile buttons and knobs and a classy stainless-steel machine, the Neretva Espresso Machine might be worth considering. It's capable of pulling one or two shots of espresso at a time, has 20-bar pressure capabilities, and has a separate frothing nozzle like the others on our list.
A feature this has in common with the Cholux Slim is that it has a low-pressure pre-infusion. This function offers a gradual increase in water pressure, in turn producing a smoother espresso with fewer bubbles. On the other hand, bubbles are welcome in its steam system; you'll end up with a million microfoam bubbles in every milliliter of milk you steam. The machine comes with a frothing pitcher and tamper.
Although this isn't the highest-rated espresso machine on this list, customers are still impressed by it, especially with how consistent its espresso is and its steady 198-degree Fahrenheit water temperature. Reviewers also find it easy to use, like the crema it makes, and appreciate how quickly it heats up. Several users compare it favorably to more expensive brands, like De'Longhi. While it's one of the more expensive machines on our list, it's still a deal considering the higher-tech features and espresso and foam quality you get.
Casabrews 3700 Essential Espresso Machine
The Casabrews 3700 Essential Espresso Machine also comes with tactile backlit buttons and a rotary dial. It uses up to 20 bars of pressure, has a steaming wand, and offers single and double-shot brewing. It comes in silver and several other color options, including Sapphire Baby Blue, Black, and Creamy.
You won't have to refill this machine as often since it has a detachable, 49-ounce water tank. It also comes with an interesting gadget that has a tamper on one side and a measuring spoon on the other, to make taking coffee from your espresso stash to your portafilter a swift and easy move.
One of the features that reviewers seem to rave about most is the large-capacity water tank, which means less constant upkeep and coincides with how easy the machine is to use and clean. Reviewers also like that it has a cup warmer, how fast it makes espresso, and how the steam wand feels. This machine comes at a higher price, but it's all about providing you with more convenience.
Imusa 4-Cup Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
The only espresso machine on our list with a single espresso spigot is the Imusa 4-Cup Espresso and Cappuccino Maker. If it looks like a cheaper machine you'd get on a college student budget, well, it is. The carafe that comes with it can hold up to four servings, and it's ridiculously easy to use, as it has even fewer buttons and knobs than the other machines on our list.
Something worth mentioning is that this is an 800-watt machine, which can only reach five bars of pressure. For reference, nine bars is ideal. Others on our list have 15 or 20 bar capacities, which helps with any resistance the machine meets from the grounds. So, you may have to work harder to get the grind and the tamp right.
Amazingly, the Imusa machine is rated similarly to the Casabrews. You do have to refill it with water between every brew. However, customers are impressed by its longevity and brewing consistency, noting milk that froths well. If you're looking for simplicity or are a newbie to espresso-making, this might be the perfect machine for you. Sometimes, you don't need all the bells and whistles for good espresso. And you certainly can't beat the price.
Gevi Espresso Machine
Like most of the others on our list, the Gevi Espresso Machine can brew one or two shots and has a built-in frother. Plus, there are some manual adjustment settings using the push buttons and dials on the machine. Like some of the others, it has a cup-warming plate and comes in a lovely white color with a silver trim.
While you can't manually control the temperature on the Gevie Espresso Machine, it has an NTC temperature control, which adjusts the temperature for both frothing and espresso. Because it heats so quickly, you should be able to make espresso in under a minute. Another nice thing is that it comes with a tamper, measuring spoon, and a one-year warranty.
Customers still have plenty of good things to say about this machine. For example, they like that it's not bulky, is easy to use, heats up quickly, can brew after steaming without a delay, and makes great espresso. You'll likely choose this machine if you like to make fine adjustments to the settings, like you could with a higher-end machine. Plus, it has an interesting retro look that may appeal to you.
Methodology
To determine which espresso machines we wanted to include in our list, we had several criteria in mind. While most of our choices are under $100, there are a few that reach as high as $140 when they're not on sale, which is still a good price. All of them are ranked higher than four stars. We also wanted to ensure each machine had at least 100 reviews, so we could get a good overview of how people felt about them. We omitted machines listed as "frequently returned."
These espresso machines range from extremely simplistic to ones that have extra features that either make adjustments for you for a better brew or that allow you to fine-tune things like pressure and temperature to match the espresso grind you're using. However, what they all have in common is that they make high-quality espresso and steamed milk despite being budget machines, allowing you to make espresso drinks that are equal to or better than what you could get from a higher-end, more expensive machine or a local coffee shop. So, whether you're a newbie or a coffee nerd, there's something on this list for you if you're looking for a budget espresso maker.