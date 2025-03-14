10 Best Advanced Espresso Machines For Aficionados
So, you're looking for a new espresso machine. Even if you're practically a professional at this point, choosing an espresso machine can still feel daunting. For one thing, everyone expects you to know your stuff when it comes to espresso machines at this point. Plus, you're probably intent on choosing a more expensive machine than a beginner would, and it should also last you for many years.
There are differing opinions regarding which espresso machine is "truly" the best. Some self-proclaimed espresso fanatics will lambast anyone for choosing a different espresso machine than they did, and there are plenty of espresso-lover forums that believe some brands of espresso machines are only for people who are pretending to be pro baristas. The argument over espresso machines, especially professional-level ones, will forever wage on because nobody wants their favorite machine to be on the "newbie" list.
As a former barista, I'm here to tell you the truth: There is no secret professional espresso machine. It just depends on what features you want in an espresso machine. It's cool if you want to stick with the most beginner-friendly espresso machines forever. It's also cool if you want to go for an "upgrade" such as to the espresso machine that's the hardest to use or the most expensive one. I've rounded up a list of espresso machines that are considered more advanced, some of which beginners can also use. Regardless of what you're looking for, you're bound to find at least one machine on this list that suits your fancy.
Gaggia Classic Pro
The Gaggia Classic Pro is a great example of a machine that I would consider to be both suitable for beginners and perfect for more serious espresso enthusiasts. For one thing, it runs for about $600, which isn't a bad price point as far as espresso machines go (for comparison, some machines on this list will cost you thousands). It has a single brass broiler and a steam wand. It also features a three-way solenoid valve. Essentially, this will just give you a puck that isn't super wet once it's finished brewing, a small bonus that leads to better cleanup.
Some beginners have a hard time with the Gaggia Classic Pro because there's a lot about it that people think "needs" to be customized before you can pull the perfect shot. As an expert, this is music to many people's ears! Customizing your espresso machine is the fun of the whole process. By this point, you should know what you like and don't like about your current espresso machine. You should also know what you want out of your espresso shot. This means that you can start changing things out right away. You might want to replace the tamper that comes with the Gaggia Classic Pro, or maybe you'll modify the portafilter.
For experts who want a machine that's small and easy to store, isn't too hard or too easy to use, and is simple to fix, regardless of whether you decide to send it in for service or fix it on your own. Therefore, the Gaggia Classic Pro is a pretty solid pick. It's not every expert's favorite but, well, that's kind of a hallmark of the espresso community, unfortunately.
Rancilio Silvia (Pro X)
I love a good Rancilio machine. The Silvia is probably the brand's most popular machine of all time. You'll see it on the countertops of professional baristas and espresso enthusiasts alike. Even beginners can jump headfirst into the coffee-making hobby — as long as they're willing to drop up to about $2,000 on a new Silvia machine.
The Silvia starts at around $900 for a base model and runs up to around $2,000 for the more advanced model, the Pro X. On the base model, the Silvia will last quite a while without needing servicing (generally speaking). It steams very well and has great temperature control. You can also service it yourself if you prefer, and while there are fun swaps to be made once you've gotten used to your Silvia, this machine gains approval from espresso enthusiasts regardless of whether it's been modified or not.
The main difference between the Silvia and the Silvia Pro X is that the Pro X features a dual boiler. This is generally considered a significant upgrade to a single boiler machine, depending on who you're talking to. That's because double boilers will allow you to pull an espresso shot and steam milk at the same time. They give you better temperature control, faster pulling and steaming, and much more reliable control over the espresso-making process. My advice would be that, if you're serious about espresso-making, go for the Silvia Pro X. You probably won't regret getting a double boiler, and at this point in your hobby, you should know when you're ready to upgrade.
Breville Barista Pro
The Breville Barista Pro is for a very specific type of advanced espresso enthusiast. For one thing, it's for someone who truly loves the taste of quality espresso but doesn't necessarily need to tinker around with their espresso machine all the time. As long as you don't mind not being in charge of the process as much as with other machines, the Breville Barista Pro is a great pick. Its benefit is that it comes with automatic dosing and grinding, so you don't have much work to do in the mornings. Your machine will remember all of your preferences and do them for you.
As a barista, this machine is a fantastic pick. Most baristas are used to working with machines that don't offer these automatic features, so they like it because it's easy to use. It's relaxing. It's automated. It's ready to use in about three seconds, and it has 30 built-in grind settings (though you might still decide to swap out your coffee grinder).
Another small bonus of the Barista Pro is that you can switch off its automatic settings so that you have a little more control over the machine. It might not feel the same as a manual machine, but it will give you the wheel if you want to take it. Also, most people agree that the Barista Pro's espresso shots are just plain delicious, so you shouldn't notice any quality decline whether or not you decide to use the automatic features that the machine offers. The Breville Barista Pro will usually cost about $900.
Profitec 500
In my experience, the Profitec 500 is slightly less talked about than many of the other machines on this list. I still think it's a solid pick for a professional espresso lover. The biggest downside for many is that it doesn't have a dual boiler. A common consensus I hear is that high-end machines like the Profitec 500, which costs $2,000, should have a dual boiler at that price point.
However, not everyone needs a dual boiler. The Profitec 500 has a heat exchanger, which means that even without a dual boiler, you can still pull espresso shots and steam milk at the same time. The only time you'd run into trouble with this feature is if you're pulling more than three drinks back-to-back. For most people — even enthusiasts — that's not a serious problem. The Profitec 500's single boiler is stainless steel and great for both steaming and shots.
The Profitec 500 is a consistent pick. It also just looks super cool, no matter the finish you choose. You could upgrade for a couple hundred more dollars within the same model if you're interested in having a dual boiler, but if $2,000 is your limit, there's not much of a difference quality-wise.
La Marzocco Linea Micra
Do you want to spend $4,000 on an espresso machine? Great — the Linea Micra is for you! In all seriousness, I don't really recommend this machine to espresso enthusiasts on a daily basis, because I truly don't believe that you need to drop thousands and thousands of dollars on an espresso machine to call yourself an espresso lover. However, if you have extra cash to spend, I think that the Linea Micra is a truly fun machine to know about. It's a luxury, even to espresso professionals. It has thoughtful add-ons like a convertible portafilter, which can switch back and forth between being bottomless, single-spout, or double-spout, yet is still relatively compact.
The biggest pro behind the Linea Micra is that you don't have to replace it — pretty much ever. It's supposed to run for decades without any issues. La Marzocco espresso machines are considered to be for advanced enthusiasts because they focus so much on high-end features, complete user control, and features that professional baristas require in actual coffee shops. The Linea Micra is the same idea, but less for professionals at work and more for pro espresso enjoyers at home.
It's consistent — very, very consistent. It has incredibly high-quality espresso shots, so you'll probably get the best quality espresso of your life from this machine. It's fast. It's a luxury, yes, but a good one for someone who feels quality espresso is important. However, one downside is that this machine requires an app as its main interface.
Rocket Giotto Type V
This semi-automatic espresso machine will give you control over the espresso-making process that's still not terribly complex. It's got a nice large water tank for brewing multiple drinks without needing to stop and refill, and it also has a heat exchanger, which means that it's a solid swap for a dual boiler. For those who are into aesthetics, the Type V is built to look like a vintage espresso machine, which is pretty cool. It's consistent when pulling shots and even has small details like no-burn steam wands (the wands' exteriors don't heat to the point where you could burn yourself touching them) or a cup warmer to heat your mug before your coffee ever touches it.
The Type V costs about $2,600. That's a bit higher than other pro-at-home espresso machines, but not very far off base with what you might see in a professional's at-home setup. Again, the biggest dilemma you're likely to find is with those who believe that you should be purchasing a dual boiler at that price point.
Lelit Elizabeth
The Lelit Elizabeth is just a hands-down fantastic espresso machine. It's a dual-boiler but still small, so you don't have to worry about an enormous espresso machine hogging all of your useable counter space. You can swap back and forth between manual dosing and timed dosing depending on your preferences. It makes the least fun part of espresso-making (cleaning your espresso machine, of course) automated. It's slightly less expensive than other pro espresso machines on this list, as it typically goes for about $1,500. It's likely to last for some time, and it's not difficult to fix or have serviced, either.
Now, let's be fair here. Some people say that the Lelit Elizabeth has had problems in the past with retailers choosing not to carry it because of high return rates. This is, unfortunately, true. Have I heard of that problem more recently, however? No, I haven't. This was a problem that now seems to be less recent. I dislike recommending professional machines that break frequently because, as an advanced enthusiast, you should be able to spend your money on a machine that you won't have to replace or upgrade. In my opinion, the people who love the Lelit Elizabeth and get several years of uninterrupted use out of it seem to significantly outweigh those who don't, but feel free to ask your local retailer what they think.
Breville Dual Boiler
Another dual boiler espresso machine that's "cheaper" (we're really stretching the definition of inexpensive here) is the aptly named Breville Dual Boiler. It retails for about $1,600. Naturally, the most prominent feature of this machine is its dual boilers. It's a larger machine because of them, but for many people, it's well worth the extra control and ease of pulling shots and steaming milk. It's easy to control and pulls consistent shots. Many espresso enthusiasts will eventually choose to swap out the grinder that the machine comes with, although honestly, that's a frequent gripe no matter the machine you get (one reason why many espresso machines don't come with grinders at all).
The Breville Dual Boiler is often recommended as a beginner machine (including by myself), but not in a way that excludes it from also being an advanced machine. If you were to buy this machine as your first-ever espresso machine, you may very well decide that you never need to swap it out for another model again. It's easy to use, it pulls well, and it will give you plenty of exacting control over the brewing process. You can program the PID controllers and pre-infusion. The huge water tank even comes with a wheel for ease of access. Just know that this beast of a machine isn't small by any means, which can be a huge plus or a drawback, depending on how much counter space you've got.
Lelit Bianca
The Lelit Bianca is often referred to as the most reliable Lelit machine. It costs around $3,000 and is often marketed toward commercial coffee shops. That doesn't mean that espresso enthusiasts don't purchase it for at-home use, of course. Its PID-controlled dual boilers are the star of the show when it comes to the Bianca, but this machine also allows you to control every aspect of the espresso brewing process, such as with its flow control paddle that will give you control over water flow while your shot extracts. This is a feature that many espresso enthusiasts who enjoy working hands-on with all of their espresso shots love — although it's not required to use this feature while you brew, either.
The Bianca is sometimes recommended for beginners, even though it's also great for professionals. That's because it's relatively easy to use, and you can teach yourself to have more control over the process as you go. This is a great feature whether you're looking to upgrade or just looking ahead at advanced machines you might want to have someday — as long as you don't mind spending some serious cash on an espresso machine investment, the Bianca is a great way to go. Customers also appreciate the look of the machine and the handy exterior water tank.
Lelit Mara X
Another mid-priced espresso machine (retailing for $1,700), the Lelit Mara X looks as fancy as it sounds. It's a perfect counter espresso machine, as with many Lelit espresso machines — after all, just because you're a professional doesn't mean you need to dedicate a whole kitchen island to your coffee setup. It has a custom-fit tamper, a heat exchanger, manual dosing, manual steaming, and two modes for steaming and pulling espresso shots. Keep in mind that those modes don't negate the power of the heat exchanger. All you're doing is either prioritizing both steaming and espresso or putting all the power towards your espresso shots.
The Mara X is consistent and long-lasting. It's got a good bang for your buck, in my opinion. It's a very stable machine, which is a huge benefit when you're dialing in your espresso shots. The main downside is that it will take about 30 minutes to heat up. Is that too much to ask for delicious espresso, though?
Methodology
There's really no rule for whether a machine is a beginner or an expert machine. Generally, I looked at machines that were higher-priced and therefore had more capabilities than very basic espresso machines. I looked at a wide range of machines — from dual to single boiler, on both ends of the pricing spectrum, with varying components and features — to ensure that every expert can find a machine within this list that fits their needs. I went off of customer feedback and reviews, as well as my own experience with the specs that each machine on this list offers.
If you already have an idea of what espresso machine you want, you can head straight to your favorite retailer's website and read about every single spec, component, and feature it has. However, I wanted a list that would introduce you to these machines, not list all of the details you could otherwise read on the manufacturer's website. This is why I kept things a little bit more surface-level, listing the price point, customer consensus, and most important specs (and maybe a few cons) of each machine. This way, you can learn enough to know what machine you think will suit you best, and then go from there. Whichever machine and model you may choose, all that matters in the end is that you're happy with your espresso-making hobby. Happy barista-ing!