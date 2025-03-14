10 Best Advanced Espresso Machines For Aficionados

So, you're looking for a new espresso machine. Even if you're practically a professional at this point, choosing an espresso machine can still feel daunting. For one thing, everyone expects you to know your stuff when it comes to espresso machines at this point. Plus, you're probably intent on choosing a more expensive machine than a beginner would, and it should also last you for many years.

There are differing opinions regarding which espresso machine is "truly" the best. Some self-proclaimed espresso fanatics will lambast anyone for choosing a different espresso machine than they did, and there are plenty of espresso-lover forums that believe some brands of espresso machines are only for people who are pretending to be pro baristas. The argument over espresso machines, especially professional-level ones, will forever wage on because nobody wants their favorite machine to be on the "newbie" list.

As a former barista, I'm here to tell you the truth: There is no secret professional espresso machine. It just depends on what features you want in an espresso machine. It's cool if you want to stick with the most beginner-friendly espresso machines forever. It's also cool if you want to go for an "upgrade" such as to the espresso machine that's the hardest to use or the most expensive one. I've rounded up a list of espresso machines that are considered more advanced, some of which beginners can also use. Regardless of what you're looking for, you're bound to find at least one machine on this list that suits your fancy.