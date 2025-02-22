Spouted Vs Bottomless Portafilter: Which Is Best For Espresso Beginners?

While spouted portafilters may be easier less messy and a little easier to use, there Choe explains that there are some drawbacks. "A negative is that it's harder to see any extraction mistakes since not everything can be seen with the spouts in the way," she says. This leads to one of the benefits of passing over spouted portafilters for bottomless portafilters, instead.

"Bottomless portafilters show immediately if there are any extraction issues since you can get a direct view," Choe explains. "The drawback is that it can get messy since there aren't spouts to direct the flow of espresso into a cup." This means that in your blurry-eyed glaze and the pressure of a morning weekday rush, you may end up with coffee splashing onto the countertop of your kitchen. At the end of the day, choosing coffee equipment and coffee is one of preference, but if you're looking for mess-free options to help you pour espresso quickly and make your favorite coffee recipes with minimal clean-up, spouted portafilters may be your best bet.