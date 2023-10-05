Why You Should Be Brewing Coffee With Sugar In Your Portafilter

If you're a coffee aficionado, you know that every detail matters when it comes to brewing the perfect cup of espresso. One secret that has been gaining traction among baristas and coffee lovers alike is the addition of sugar in the portafilter. This simple yet effective hack can take your espresso to a whole new level. The technique not only infuses your coffee with a subtle sweetness but also transforms the coffee's overall flavor and texture.

When introduced to the portafilter, the sugar softens and evenly distributes during the brewing process. This enhances the coffee's sweetness, reduces its bitterness, and eliminates the risk of grainy sugar that can be difficult to dissolve. This also means that you don't have to worry about sugar clumping in the bottom of your cup over time either. This simple trick is like a touch of magic that elevates your espresso from ordinary to extraordinary.