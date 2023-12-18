14 Coffee Essentials Baristas Swear By

So you've got the coffee, espresso machine, and milk — now what? There's a lot more to being the best at-home barista than most of us can fathom. Coffee is an art form, and for those who appreciate the delicate process and unparalleled taste, nothing beats having a home coffee bar stocked to the nines with everything you could possibly need. Gone are the days when a cup of joe was merely a caffeine fix; now, that same cup represents a dance of precision and passion — a dance that every barista both loathes and longs for.

Behind the humble coffee bean lies a laundry list of essential tools and gadgets, each contributing to the alchemy that transforms a simple cup into a sensory masterpiece. From the grind of the beans to the temperature of the water, every element plays a crucial role. For true caffeine enthusiasts, settling for anything less than an exceptional cup is simply not an option. Integrating these vital tools into your coffee-making routine elevates your espresso from satisfactory to sublime and transforms your drip coffee from ordinary to outstanding. Explore our list of barista-recommended essentials to give your home espresso bar the upgrade it's been yearning for.