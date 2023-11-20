Which Black Friday Espresso Machine Deal Should You Get? De'Longhi Vs. Breville Vs. Calphalon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black Friday is here and, if you've been saving up your money to ramp up your home coffee bar, now's a great time to put it to use. On Amazon, there are three deals you should be aware of if you're in the market for an espresso machine. There's the Breville Barista Express, the Calphalon Temp iQ, and the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte.

When comparing these espresso machines, I took into consideration the design, the variety of features, the user interface, and the price. I'm assuming that most people would prefer more features packed into a smaller surface area to save counter space, for example. Full disclosure, I don't personally own any of these products and have never used them.

I am formulating my product comparison using full professional reviews and consumer reviews alongside a mixture of smaller key details such as popularity. An expert barista will likely have a more nuanced and personalized approach to how they are assessing these machines. Still, most of you are probably home baristas whose preferences I feel confident addressing. Amazon's Black Friday deals have already begun and will last through Cyber Monday on November 27, 2023.