Which Black Friday Espresso Machine Deal Should You Get? De'Longhi Vs. Breville Vs. Calphalon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Black Friday is here and, if you've been saving up your money to ramp up your home coffee bar, now's a great time to put it to use. On Amazon, there are three deals you should be aware of if you're in the market for an espresso machine. There's the Breville Barista Express, the Calphalon Temp iQ, and the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte.
When comparing these espresso machines, I took into consideration the design, the variety of features, the user interface, and the price. I'm assuming that most people would prefer more features packed into a smaller surface area to save counter space, for example. Full disclosure, I don't personally own any of these products and have never used them.
I am formulating my product comparison using full professional reviews and consumer reviews alongside a mixture of smaller key details such as popularity. An expert barista will likely have a more nuanced and personalized approach to how they are assessing these machines. Still, most of you are probably home baristas whose preferences I feel confident addressing. Amazon's Black Friday deals have already begun and will last through Cyber Monday on November 27, 2023.
Best overall espresso machine: Calphalon Temp iQ
The best bang for your buck is hands down going to be the Calphalon Temp iQ espresso machine. The main selling point here is the combination of an easy user interface and a powerful set of features at a budget price. The interface involves just one dial that allows you to select a single or double shot of espresso as well as hot water or steam.
The Temp iQ also comes with a PID temperature control system, which handles both temperature and pressure — usually something only high-end machines offer. The main drawbacks are that it doesn't have a built-in coffee grinder and, although there are some stainless steel elements, the exterior design does include a significant amount of plastic.
At 44% off, this regularly $499.99 machine is available on Amazon for an eye-popping $279.99.
Second best espresso machine: Breville Barista Express
Outside of the context of the Black Friday sale, the Breville Barista Express espresso machine would certainly come in first place (it ranked number one on Tasting Table's list of 14 best espresso machines) but, at only 7% off, there isn't a huge incentive to snag this powerhouse right now unless you are specifically in the market for a Breville.
The Barista Express is by far the most popular of these three espresso machines, selling 10 times as many each month on Amazon despite being a decade old. It also boasts a PID temperature control system as well as a coffee grinder and built-in tamper. What's more, the machine is made from stainless steel, so it's sturdy.
Originally $749.95, the Breville Barista Express is on sale on Amazon for $699.95. The discount isn't huge, but the machine is priced competitively already, which makes up for it.
Third best espresso machine: De'Longhi La Specialista Arte
The De'Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine is the least popular option of the three and has some drawbacks that keep it from shining above its competitors. On a positive note, it does have a built-in coffee grinder and a simple but effective user interface with plenty of options to play with.
Its biggest downside, however, is that the coffee grinder can't be detached, which makes cleaning the espresso machine a huge hassle – if not downright impossible. It also doesn't have a PID system, which definitely isn't helping its case.
Normally $699.95, the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte is on sale on Amazon for 29% off at a mid-range price of $499.95.