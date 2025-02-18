The Ideal Temperature For The Best Tasting Steamed Milk
Steamed milk is as important a component as espresso in drinks like lattes, flat whites, and cafe au lait. Perfectly heated milk brings a velvety smooth creaminess to any coffee drink that no simple pour of cold milk will never mimic. There is an exact science for getting your milk to the optimal taste and texture, however. We consulted coffee and tea sommelier Jee Choe, author of the Oh, How Civilized! blog, on the ideal temperature for steamed milk.
"For the best tasting drink, steam milk around 145°F," says Choe. "If you steam milk at too high a temperature, the milk will burn, leaving a bitter taste while ruining the foam texture." Scorching the milk will also break down the proteins responsible for its creamy foam, resulting in an unpleasant grittiness.
While you can purchase a milk-steaming thermometer like this basic KT Thermo one on Amazon, Choe says, "The best way to make sure you steam milk to the right temperature without a frothing thermometer is to use your hand, touching the side of the pitcher. The milk should be at the right temperature when you can only touch it for a second." This tip comes with the caveat of using the right kind of receptacle to measure the heat by hand. You'll need a jug like this stainless steel Camkyde one for the feel test. Touching the side of the jug and not the bottom of the jug is the best indicator of even heat distribution throughout the milk.
More tips for home-steaming milk
While Jee Choe offers the ideal temperature for steamed milk, there are other tips to consider, too. Kit is important, but most homes don't have professional espresso machines with steamer attachments. If you want a perfectly smooth latte every day, it's worth investing in a hand-held steaming device like this Gaggia-Saeco steam wand. Still, a lot of the mistakes you can make with steamed milk have to do with the specific angle, depth, and motion involved in mechanical steamers. So another easier way to steam and froth milk at home is with the help of your microwave and a mason jar. Start with cold milk sealed tightly in a mason jar, and shake the jar vigorously for 30-60 seconds. Then remove the lid and microwave the frothy milk for 30 seconds to effectively steam it.
If you own a French press, the process requires even less elbow grease. You can heat the milk in the microwave or on the stove over medium heat before adding it to your French press. Use the plunger to agitate the milk, pressing and pulling it up and down forcefully a few times until you've reached the desired foamy frothiness.
Although frothing and steaming are two different methods for milk preparation, you can use a frothing machine or hand-held frother like this battery powered one for under $10 to complete the milk steaming process. You can froth the milk while it's cold before heating it in the microwave, or afterwards.