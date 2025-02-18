The Ideal Temperature For The Best Tasting Steamed Milk

Steamed milk is as important a component as espresso in drinks like lattes, flat whites, and cafe au lait. Perfectly heated milk brings a velvety smooth creaminess to any coffee drink that no simple pour of cold milk will never mimic. There is an exact science for getting your milk to the optimal taste and texture, however. We consulted coffee and tea sommelier Jee Choe, author of the Oh, How Civilized! blog, on the ideal temperature for steamed milk.

"For the best tasting drink, steam milk around 145°F," says Choe. "If you steam milk at too high a temperature, the milk will burn, leaving a bitter taste while ruining the foam texture." Scorching the milk will also break down the proteins responsible for its creamy foam, resulting in an unpleasant grittiness.

While you can purchase a milk-steaming thermometer like this basic KT Thermo one on Amazon, Choe says, "The best way to make sure you steam milk to the right temperature without a frothing thermometer is to use your hand, touching the side of the pitcher. The milk should be at the right temperature when you can only touch it for a second." This tip comes with the caveat of using the right kind of receptacle to measure the heat by hand. You'll need a jug like this stainless steel Camkyde one for the feel test. Touching the side of the jug and not the bottom of the jug is the best indicator of even heat distribution throughout the milk.

