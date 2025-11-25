The 9 Best Large-Capacity Coffee Makers For Brewing Big Batches
As much as I love the simplicity of brewers like the V60 and Aeropress, sometimes a simple, single-serve machine just doesn't cut it. Whether you had a late night and need that third cup pronto or you're serving guests, having access to a large-capacity brewer is essential for anyone who considers coffee a necessity at every function.
Nowadays, being able to brew a lot of joe at once doesn't mean you have to settle for a standard drip brewer, infamous for a lack of temperature control, uneven extraction, and the sacrilegious warming plate. Unbeknownst to many coffee enthusiasts, renowned coffee equipment companies like Breville and Chemex produce brewers that make multiple cups at a time. Now, you don't have to sacrifice flavor, consistency, or quality to serve your guests or achieve a caffeine buzz that'll have you bouncing off the walls.
In this list, I've put over a decade of barista experience to use and rounded up some of the best big batch brewers on the market based on reviews, personal experience, and SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) certification. Some coffee makers are larger versions of simple brewers, while others are drip machines with significantly more precise control than traditional American drip coffee makers. So use this list to find the best multi-serve (or single-serve, if you had a really long night) coffee maker that's the perfect fit for your budget, space, and coffee-consuming habits.
1. Breville Luxe Drip
The humble drip coffee maker famously produces mediocre coffee that exists solely as the means for a jolt of caffeine rather than a genuine sensory experience. But leave it to Breville, of home espresso machine fame, to produce an SCA-approved drip coffee machine that's worth bragging to the hipster barista at your local café about.
On the surface, it seems like the Breville Luxe Drip is just a basic drip brewer made to look extra sleek and modern, but it can hardly be compared to the machine in your office that probably hasn't been cleaned in ... ever. Breville's coffee maker is fully programmable, so you can adjust coffee bloom time, bloom volume, water temperature, and flow rate to create a cup customized to your taste and the brew at the push of a button. The carafe is capable of holding up to 60 fluid ounces, but you can also adjust the machine to brew just a single cup — the best of both worlds. The dual-wall carafe keeps coffee warm for up to four hours without the use of a warming plate, which is known to scorch coffee and make it taste burnt and bitter.
If that wasn't enough, the Breville Luxe Drip Coffee Machine is also capable of something few coffee machines can do; it functions as a cold brew coffee maker, brewing concentrate in as little as 30 minutes. It costs about $350, but Breville's reputation for high quality means you can trust this piece of gear to last for years.
2. Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV
The Technivorm Moccamaster is an oldie but a goodie, with a timeless style to match the quintessential cup of drip coffee that it brews. Before we get into its brewing capabilities, let's talk aesthetic; it may not matter as much as coffee quality, but let's be real — it matters. The Technivorm Moccamaster comes in every color under the sun, so you can match your coffee maker to your kitchen decor. It has a slightly old-school style that would look great in a retro kitchen, but it's sleek enough that it doesn't look out-of-place in a contemporary space. Considering this is a piece of equipment that will probably live full time on your counter for years, that's a significant feature.
Like the Breville Luxe Drip, the Technivorm Moccamaster is SCA certified, but the Technivorm Moccamaster is more ideal for those with less picky coffee tastes. It's not programmable, but it doesn't really need to be. All you have to do is add water, ground coffee, and flip a switch, much like a traditional budget drip brewer (although this machine would not be considered budget-friendly). It heats water between 197 degrees Fahrenheit and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, and sprays it over the grounds evenly for a consistently-delicious cup every time. It doesn't come cheap at about $370, but using it to make delicious coffee at home over stopping at Starbucks makes this machine a worthwhile investment.
3. Chemex 10-Cup
For those of us who prefer to do without a blinking, buzzing machine to brew big batch coffee, there's an entire world of simplified coffee gear that's both ergonomic and uncomplicated. At the forefront of this type of coffee maker — with a history dating back over 80 years — is Chemex, favored by coffee lovers all over the world. A Chemex is used to make pour-over coffee via a glass funnel-like top and glass carafe, similar to a ceramic Hario V60. But the Chemex is prized for the clean, mild flavor it produces thanks to a thick filter which removes oils and particles. The Chemex is ideal for those who favor clean, crisp coffee with low acidity over a robust, deep brew with layers of full-bodied flavors.
You'll usually find a Chemex as a smaller brewer, capable of producing just a cup or two of coffee. But the company has heeded the call of those who need their three-or-four-cup fix in the morning and produced a 10-cup Chemex for all your big-batch brewing needs. The Chemex is made with high-quality borosilicate glass, so it's capable of handling high temperatures. Thanks to its minimalist design and functionality, you control the water temperature and pouring speed, sacrificing some degree of consistency for customizability. The 10-cup Chemex also clocks in at only about $50; an impressive price to quality ratio compared to other brewers.
4. YETI 64-Ounce French Press
No kitchen is complete without a French press, I say. Along with a drip brewer, it's one of the most popular methods of coffee brewing in the U.S. I love using a French press because of how simple and compact it is; unlike the Chemex, or pour-over brewers in general, you don't need a filter and a sturdy, flat surface to let the coffee drip. It's a great choice for camping or anywhere you need coffee on the go, but the usual downside is that it can only brew a max of about three or four cups of coffee.
Enter YETI, one of the nation's most popular companies for outdoorsy food-related gear. It makes a 64-ounce French press that's designed for brewing joe for everyone at the campsite or picnic — around six cups of coffee or more. It has a locking lid with an extra filter to prevent grounds from reaching the cup, plus double-walled insulation to keep a piping-hot pot on stand-by. It's available in a wide range of colors including limited-time seasonal options, so you can match it to the rest of your YETI gear. The YETI 64-ounce French Press is pricier than most French presses at about $130, but for some, that's a reasonable price to pay to not have to brew pot after pot of coffee for everyone to get a cup.
5. OXO Brew 9-Cup
Once you get your hands on the OXO Brew, you won't be able to comprehend how you stomached coffee from an office coffee maker for as long as you have. The OXO Brew is an SCA certified machine with minimal bells and whistles and a focus on consistency. Its stainless steel design can blend into any kitchen decor, but its modern interface looks best in a contemporary room. It's programmable, but it doesn't offer quite as many customizable options as the aforementioned Breville machine. You can select the number of cups and time for brewing, along with an automatic wake-up timer. Other than that, the machine urges you to put your trust in it — and you won't be disappointed if you do.
The water temperature can't be customized using the OXO Brew 9-Cup Coffee Maker, but it always heats water between 197.6 to 204.8 degrees Fahrenheit: the perfect temperature range for brewing drip coffee. Its rainmaker shower head sprays water over the grounds for even extraction, which yields a more flavorful and consistent cup of coffee. But perhaps its most boast-worthy feature is the internal mixing tube, which prevents sediment from collecting on the bottom of the carafe and making the last cup from the pot taste like concentrated dirty dishwasher. This mixing tube guarantees a clean, fresh-tasting cup from every pour of the 9-cup, thermal-insulated carafe.
6. Braun MultiServe Plus 10-Cup
Every office should ditch their basic brewer and stock the break room with a Braun MultiServe Plus, in my opinion. This machine is capable of producing a cup of coffee to everyone's liking at only about $180 (less than half the price of the Breville's Luxe Drip and the Technivorm Moccamaster).
The Braun MultiServe Plus 10-Cup Coffee Maker can be programmed for a variety of coffee drinks. Choose the "over ice" option for a tasty iced coffee in minutes, or choose between "bold" and "gold" to brew coffee that's either extra robust or a little more gentle. There are seven different size options, including a single cup, travel mug, or a full 10-cup pot. An entire pot of hot coffee brews in only about 8 minutes, so you can make a pot on the fly for some drop-in guests. Or, make cold brew concentrate in as little as 13 minutes — a stark difference between the 18-plus hours it takes using the traditional steeping method for cold brew.
The only downside to the SCA-certified Braun MultiServe Plus is the glass carafe, which doesn't provide any thermal insulation to keep coffee hot for longer. However, some coffee drinkers will prefer this; glass is known to keep coffee tasting clean and fresh, while metal materials can alter the flavor of your brew.
7. Etkin 8-Cup Dripper
Some coffee enthusiasts prefer to make their brew sans electricity, claiming the old-fashioned way makes a better, cleaner cup — and I can't say I blame them. A simplified brewing apparatus makes it easy to brew anywhere, and it really doesn't get much more simple than the Etkin 8-Cup Dripper. This minimalist coffee dripper is made in Turkey and consists of 100% Turkish porcelain. It's designed to sit on top of any carafe that it will fit on, but I recommend getting the Etkin carafe to guarantee a snug fit and, therefore, a better quality brew.
Unlike the Chemex, the bottom of the porcelain dripper's bed is flat, allowing for consistent, even extraction, even if you accidentally pour too quickly. Deep ridges along the inside of the bed mean water flows faster than it would using other pour-over brewers, making coffee complex and full-bodied. This also means that a pot of coffee brews fast, even if you're brewing a full, 8-cup pot.
The Etkin Dripper is a bit more forgiving than other pour-over apparatuses, meaning you likely won't notice a massive difference in flavor if you used too much coffee, poured too quickly, or ground the beans too coarse or fine. At $55, it's an affordable piece of coffee gear that will, without a doubt, become a mainstay in any coffee hobbyist's kitchen.
8. Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker
If coffee quality, speed, and the aesthetic of the machine all matter to you equally, then the Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker might be your best friend. For starters, this coffee maker is an absolute knock-out. It comes in five gorgeous earth-tone colors, all with an elegant matte finish. Sleek is an understatement to describe this machine, considering there are no buttons or dials. Instead, coffee is brewed using the Aiden app — whoever said a coffee maker couldn't be like something out of a sci-fi movie?
The Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker lets you customize one cup or an entire 10-cup pot exactly how you like it. Download brew profiles from your favorite baristas, customize your perfect recipe, and adjust brew settings using the app while letting the machine handle the rest. A double showerhead sprays grounds for even extraction while water temperature is heated precisely, creating the perfect storm for a delicious cup of coffee.
This brewer is designed to create hand-poured coffee quality without the time and human effort it takes to make pour-over. Sometimes you just need a cup of coffee fast, and this Fellow Aiden machine makes it so that barista-level quality doesn't have to be sacrificed for a quick cup. The only downside to this SCA-certified machine is its price, which is steeper than any of the other machines on this list.
9. Zwilling Enfinigy 12-Cup
We're not all prepared to spend upwards of $300 for a delicious cup of coffee at the push of a button, which is where machines like the Zwilling Enfinigy come into play. There's a lot to love about this brewer, but I'll start with the price: At $185, this coffee maker offers a much more affordable option for an SCA-certified machine than most of the others that meet this strict standard.
The Zwilling Enfinigy Coffee Maker has a massive 12-cup capacity — surpassing the capacity of all other machines on this list — so it's perfect for large families or anyone who entertains at home on the regular. It has precise temperature control and a powerful showerhead with a blooming function, plus a drip circulator to keep coffee thoroughly integrated. Instead of an automatic warming plate, the Zwilling Enfinigy has an optional keep warm function, which keeps coffee warm for up to half an hour. If you tend to forget when it's time to clean kitchen gear, let this machine's cleaning alert function tell you when it's time to descale the coffee maker.
Methodology
To build this list of the best big-batch coffee brewers on the market, I dug through reviews, pulled from years of hands-on experience with some of these machines, and incorporated many picks certified by the SCA — the gold-standard authority for specialty coffee equipment. I made sure to include a mix of styles, from classic drip brewers to pour-over setups and a trusty French press, so there's something here for every coffee lover, no matter their taste or kitchen size.
I've spent more than a decade as a professional barista and still experiment with coffee gear at home almost every day. That background shaped which brewers earned a spot on this list and which ones didn't quite make the cut. Even those that I didn't personally experiment with earned a spot on this list thanks to impressive customization options, longstanding reputations, or exceedingly positive reviews. While this roundup is no way exhaustive, it highlights the most reliable and beloved large-capacity brewer options among baristas and home coffee enthusiasts alike. All prices are accurate at the time of writing.