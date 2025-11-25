The 9 Best Large-Capacity Coffee Makers For Brewing Big Batches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As much as I love the simplicity of brewers like the V60 and Aeropress, sometimes a simple, single-serve machine just doesn't cut it. Whether you had a late night and need that third cup pronto or you're serving guests, having access to a large-capacity brewer is essential for anyone who considers coffee a necessity at every function.

Nowadays, being able to brew a lot of joe at once doesn't mean you have to settle for a standard drip brewer, infamous for a lack of temperature control, uneven extraction, and the sacrilegious warming plate. Unbeknownst to many coffee enthusiasts, renowned coffee equipment companies like Breville and Chemex produce brewers that make multiple cups at a time. Now, you don't have to sacrifice flavor, consistency, or quality to serve your guests or achieve a caffeine buzz that'll have you bouncing off the walls.

In this list, I've put over a decade of barista experience to use and rounded up some of the best big batch brewers on the market based on reviews, personal experience, and SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) certification. Some coffee makers are larger versions of simple brewers, while others are drip machines with significantly more precise control than traditional American drip coffee makers. So use this list to find the best multi-serve (or single-serve, if you had a really long night) coffee maker that's the perfect fit for your budget, space, and coffee-consuming habits.