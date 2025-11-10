The Best Drip Coffee Makers Under $50, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There may be plenty of great drip coffee makers out there, but we wanted to focus on the ones that won't break the bank (rather than ones that cost hundreds of dollars). After all, if you just want a good cup of coffee from a traditional drip coffee maker — the type where you simply press a button or two and are done — you can find one for under $50.
While most of the drip coffee makers on this list feature 12-cup pots, we included a 5-cup and personal single-serve option, as well. None are particularly fancy at such a low price, but they'll still brew up a solid cup of coffee. Some merely have an on/off button, which is great if you crave simplicity; others have additional options, like stronger brew or the ability to program your coffee maker the night before to have a pot ready for your first cup in the morning. One list entry even has a mixing tube for a better flavor experience.
We've pored through multitudes of Amazon reviews looking for the best affordable drip coffee makers. Consequently, we found products with the highest satisfaction ratings of any available, and that sell for under $50 as of this writing. Since other coffee drinkers have tested these inexpensive makers ahead of you and given their opinions, all you have to do is choose your favorite color, favorite look, and must-have features.
Bella 12 cup programmable coffee maker
The first affordable drip coffee maker on our list is the Bella 12 cup programmable coffee maker. It has a digital LCD display that isn't very complicated. It comes in four colors, too, including oatmilk, plum, blossom, seaglass, and surf. Something this machine has that we haven't seen on any other coffee maker is a carafe lid with a mixing tube, which eliminates one potential coffee brewing problem of grabbing a cup mid-brew and ending up with a poorly distributed coffee.
With this Bella item, a cup of coffee is just a single touch away, and you can even program it to make coffee 24 hours in the future. A clear window on the side allows you to see how much water is available for coffee making, a reusable basket eliminates the need to buy paper filters, and there's a cord wrap for easy storage. We like that it pauses brewing if you take the pot off the burner mid-brew as well as the fact that it automatically turns off after two hours.
Customers like its simplistic design and fun colors. They also appreciate that it brews quickly without anything to do except turn it on, or program it the night before. While positive reviews are in the majority, there have been a few negatives, with some noting an initial plastic taste, or having experienced suddenly cracked carafes.
Purchase the Bella 12 cup programmable coffee maker at Amazon for $39.99.
Mixpresso personal single serve coffee maker
The Mixpresso personal single serve coffee maker is the only one on our list serves just one cup. However, it's still a traditional drip coffee maker that brews coffee grounds through a reusable filter (instead of coffee pods), and is the cheapest option we found with decent reviews. The fact that it's portable and comes in five fun colors makes it even more desirable, making it a good single-cup coffee maker option for those who don't want a Keurig.
This machine comes with a thermal stainless steel travel mug with a lid, but you can also brew it into other containers as long as they're 6" tall or shorter, including your favorite well-reviewed travel mug. It's also simple, with a one-button brew start and automatic turn off when it's done. The included travel mug fits in most car cup holders, with its thermal qualities keeping the coffee warm for a long while.
Reviewers like the price and convenience, as well as how nice the coffee tastes every time. Its lightweight and compact size also makes it more easily portable. One customer mentioned it having a plastic taste at first, but that was easily solved with a half-and-half vinegar and water brew. The reviews are overwhelmingly positive ones, but one downside is that it's made largely from plastic, and some people have had power button problems.
Purchase the Mixpresso personal single serve coffee maker at Amazon for $23.39.
Mueller 12-cup drip coffee maker
The Mueller 12-cup drip coffee maker is one of the more expensive machines on this list, but it's also often available at a discounted price, so watch for sales. Its simplistic one-button analog design makes it a good choice for an uncomplicated morning brew. It also comes in six colors, including black, grey, green, pink, red, and white. One of the best parts about it is the fact that coffee doesn't leak onto the warmer when you remove the pot mid-brew to pour a cup.
The see-through water storage tank lets you choose exactly how much coffee to brew at a time, with a carafe that holds up to 60 ounces. We like that it has a reusable filter, an anti-drip brew pause feature, and that it has an automatic shut off after two hours. It even comes with a measuring spoon for coffee grounds.
Reviewers like its no-frills simplicity and how easy it is to operate and clean. They also really like the anti-drip pouring system that stops the brewing process if you grab the carafe mid-brew. Folks enjoy the auto-shutoff feature, as well, though some people find it takes longer than they'd like to brew a whole pot of coffee.
Purchase the Mueller 12-cup drip coffee maker at Amazon for $49.97.
Taylor Swoden 12-cup programmable coffee maker
The Taylor Swoden 12-cup programmable coffee maker comes in just under $50, meaning it's among the most expensive on this list. However, it's a slightly fancier digital machine than we've featured thus far, and it allows brew strength choices. It features a sleek metallic front, while the sides and tops come in either black, grey, or light green. The fact that it has a one-year warranty also makes it especially attractive.
This coffee maker comes with a permanent filter basket as well as a measuring spoon. The settings allow you to set up a specific brew time 24 hours in advance, and choose between a regular or stronger brew. The coffee maker comes with a reusable filter, as well as an anti-drip feature, allowing for a 30 second pause in brewing if you take the carafe off the warmer. The warmer also automatically shuts off after two hours
Customers enjoy how well this affordable coffee maker works and how easy it is to program. Reviews note it does what it's supposed to — make good coffee that's the perfect temperature — and does so without a whole lot of noise. Its compact size is also a plus, and doesn't take up too much counter space. While some people complain about the burner rusting, users have found you can avoid this by making sure to keep it dry after fills and pours.
Purchase the Taylor Swoden 12-cup programmable coffee maker at Amazon for $49.99.
Starfrit programmable drip coffee maker
The 12-cup capacity Starfrit programmable drip coffee maker is also among the more expensive machines on our list. However, we think its metallic surface, attractive LCD display with circular button design, its dishwasher-safe parts, and the fact that it has a boil dry protection feature makes it a standout. It might not have been reviewed as often as other coffee makers on our list, but it still ranks highly.
Although there are lots of buttons on the machine, the Starfrit can be operated with a simple one-button start, making it extremely easy to use. But some of the other buttons add functionality, like being able to choose your coffee strength, or giving you a 24-hour delay brew option. The brewing process pauses for 30 seconds while you pour a cup of coffee, and the warmer keeps the pot hot for 40 minutes before automatically shutting off. Both the filter basket and the glass carafe are dishwasher-safe, making it all the more attractive.
Customers who've reviewed this coffee maker like that it makes great coffee, with the stronger brew being truly strong. They also praise the way it looks, its small footprint, and how easy it is to clean. While some people don't care for the military time clock display, it's not a deal breaker for most people.
Purchase the Starfrit programmable drip coffee maker at Amazon for $46.99.
Black+Decker 12-cup digital coffee maker CM1160B-1
If you're looking for a traditional paper filter coffee maker, you might opt for the Black+Decker 12-cup digital coffee maker. It comes in both black and white to suit your aesthetics, and while it has an LED display and a few buttons, it's quite simplistic overall. Customers seem to be especially pleased with how hot it keeps their pot of coffee, and it seems like a good value for the price.
One of the main features of this machine is that it uses sturdy Duralife glass for its carafe. There's also clear water level marks facing toward the front, which makes filling easier. Like many other models we've featured, the machine is programmable up to 24 hours in advance. It also has a sneak-a-cup feature to pause brewing, as well as an auto shutoff function after two hours of warming.
Sure: It's a simple coffee maker, but that's part of the charm according to reviews on Amazon. Customers note it makes a great cup of coffee quickly and easily, plus the coffee stays hot. However, some people have reported water dripping issues, so be sure to keep the burner dry to prevent flaking and rust.
Purchase the Black+Decker 12-cup digital coffee maker CM1160B-1 at Amazon for $40.99.
Hamilton Beach 12 cup programmable drip coffee maker
The Hamilton Beach 12 cup programmable drip coffee maker seems to have the most complicated digital programming features on our list. You can choose from regular or bold brews and choose one to four cups. It also comes in all black, black and metallic, or white and metallic color schemes.
The programming options allow you to plan the time for your machine to start brewing each day. You'll need to purchase a good paper or a reusable coffee filter for it since it doesn't come with any. However, it does come with an automatic pause option if you want to remove the carafe before it's done brewing, and the warmer turns off automatically after two hours.
Even with more complicated programming features, customers still find it easy to use. They like the rich flavor of the coffee and find the machine is a good value. One reviewer found that using the bold button allows them to use less coffee, which is a win with rising coffee prices. Those who're loyal to the Hamilton Beach brand find it works as well as their old machines, and with a low percentage of one-star reviews, we're hoping the brand is still a good bet for longevity.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 12 cup programmable drip coffee maker at Amazon for $41.28.
Mr. Coffee 5-Cup mini brew switch coffee maker
If you don't need a huge coffee pot and favor simplicity, the Mr. Coffee 5-cup mini brew coffee maker might be a good choice. It comes in black and white options, and features a single power button. For someone making just a couple of cups of coffee, it's the ideal choice.
This no-frills machine has a simple on-off power toggle. Its straightforward design still features an auto pause, though, to allow removing the pot during the brew cycle. Your pot of coffee will stay hot until you're ready to turn it off, which can prevent the disappointment of finding your coffee has gone cold. Just be aware that leaving drip coffee on the burner too long can make it taste burnt.
Reviews say it may not brew as quickly as fancier machines, but five or six minutes still isn't too long to wait for a cup of coffee. Its parts are also easy to clean in the dishwasher, and few seem to complain about drips or leaking (like with some other machines). While it uses paper filters, the size isn't always easy to find, and some opt to buy a reusable filter instead. Simply put, for the low price, you really can't complain. We're especially impressed by the extremely low percentage of one-star reviews for this one, meaning hopefully fewer lemons.
Purchase the Mr. Coffee mini brew switch coffee maker at Amazon for $35.99.
Black+Decker 12-cup programmable coffeemaker CM1070B-1
On the cheaper (but certainly not lesser) end of the price spectrum, we have another Black+Decker 12-cup programmable coffeemaker. While it looks similar to the other coffee maker from the brand on this list, it's a different model number and has a different exterior shape. It's also cheaper and has a Vortex Technology Showerhead, which evenly distributes the water over grounds to provide consistent extraction.
This Black+Decker coffee maker has a lot of the same features as some of the fancier digital options we've mentioned. It gives you the option for a stronger brew, allows you to program it up to 24 hours in advance, pauses brewing when you remove the carafe, and has a two-hour auto shutoff (plus it has dishwasher-safe parts).
More than that, this coffee maker has rave reviews. Customers specifically mention the machine's simplicity, along with how dependable and consistent it is to use. It produces an enjoyable cup of coffee according to reviewers, and it also keeps coffee nice and hot until it turns off. It's another machine with a very low percentage of one-star reviews, so it's a good bet that you'll get a quality product you won't need to return.
Purchase the Black+Decker 12-cup programmable coffeemaker CM1070B-1 at Amazon for $31.80.
Methodology
Every coffee maker that made our list has a non-sales price under $50. While there are a lot of highly-rated and cheap coffee makers available (like French presses, pour-over coffee makers, and pod-based machines), we wanted to focus solely on electric drip coffee makers.
Everything on this list has a high rating on Amazon, with an average of 4.2 and 4.4 stars. Sure: A few lemons are inevitable, but we wanted to ensure that the majority of the ratings were high. Consequently, if 80% of the ratings weren't four or five stars, we didn't think it was worth including on our list. We also wanted to ensure the ratings were from a good number of reviews, so most list entries have thousands of ratings. There are a couple with just several hundred reviews as of this writing, which still seemed to be a significant sampling.
We also avoided listings that rated multiple types of machines together. However, it was fine if they had different carafe capacities or if they were simply different colors.