12 Best Travel Mugs, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sipping on a cup of coffee or tea at home isn't always possible. Sometimes (or, oftentimes), you don't have the luxury of sitting at the dining room table or even in your home office. You need to run out the door to get to school or work — or want to be able to enjoy a favorite hot beverage later in the afternoon when you're already away from home. Fortunately, you don't have to forgo that hot beverage. You can bring it along with you — or make it on the go — as long as you have a good travel mug.

Travel mugs are available in a range of sizes, and many feature an insulated design to help hot beverages stay hot for several hours. There are numerous brands and styles on the market. While it is nice to have so many options, it can also be overwhelming trying to sort through the various choices and decide which is the best fit for your needs and preferences. So, we've rounded up a list of some of the best travel mugs.

In addition to trying to include a range of size, color, and style options, we examined customer reviews to help us finalize our selections. All of our recommendations have been reviewed by several hundred to several thousand customers and maintain a high rating of at least 4 stars. Below, we'll share our top recommendations, followed by a more detailed explanation of our methodology.