12 Best Travel Mugs, According To Reviews
Sipping on a cup of coffee or tea at home isn't always possible. Sometimes (or, oftentimes), you don't have the luxury of sitting at the dining room table or even in your home office. You need to run out the door to get to school or work — or want to be able to enjoy a favorite hot beverage later in the afternoon when you're already away from home. Fortunately, you don't have to forgo that hot beverage. You can bring it along with you — or make it on the go — as long as you have a good travel mug.
Travel mugs are available in a range of sizes, and many feature an insulated design to help hot beverages stay hot for several hours. There are numerous brands and styles on the market. While it is nice to have so many options, it can also be overwhelming trying to sort through the various choices and decide which is the best fit for your needs and preferences. So, we've rounded up a list of some of the best travel mugs.
In addition to trying to include a range of size, color, and style options, we examined customer reviews to help us finalize our selections. All of our recommendations have been reviewed by several hundred to several thousand customers and maintain a high rating of at least 4 stars. Below, we'll share our top recommendations, followed by a more detailed explanation of our methodology.
Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Travel Mug
Yeti is one of the best insulated tumbler brands, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the company also makes one of the highest-rated travel mugs. This 20-ounce Yeti Rambler travel mug is designed to keep hot drinks hot for several hours with its 18/8 stainless steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation. The mug's welded handle is comfortable to hold, but high enough up that it doesn't interfere with its ability to fit comfortably in a car's cup holder. The lid twists on easily, features Yeti's dual slider magnet to prevent spills, and can be placed in different positions to accommodate both right- and left-handed users. Yeti offers this travel mug in more than 30 solid color options, helping everyone find something that will match their personality.
With tens of thousands of customer ratings and a high star average, the Yeti Rambler appears to be a top choice to consider when you want a new travel mug. The overall durability of the mug is one feature that several mention in their write-ups. They note that the stainless-steel construction makes it feel very sturdy. Others appreciate how well this model does with keeping their beverages hot or cold for a long time.
The lid is something else mentioned by several reviewers. Though some customers claim it's not entirely leak-proof, many share that it provides a tight and spill-resistant seal and slides easily to open when they want to take a sip of their drink.
Ello Magnet 18-ounce Travel Mug
The Ello Magnet 18-ounce Travel Mug offers a sleek modern design to help you sip your preferred hot beverage in style. Whether you make a cup of tea or coffee at home or bring your own coffee cup to the drive thru, this model's vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel design will keep your drink at your preferred temperature to get you through the day. It can keep hot drinks hot for around five hours and cold drinks cold for a maximum of 10. A few other notable features of this travel mug include its leak-proof lid, cork handle that doesn't interfere with the mug's ability to fit in a cup holder, and the dishwasher-safe lid (the manufacturer recommends hand-washing the mug).
The vast majority of reviewers have given this travel mug from Ello a 4- or 5-star rating. The cork-backed handle and base is one thing that many highlight as a stand-out feature. Reviewers find that these cork accents add a stylish touch to the mug, while also keeping it comfortable to hold. Several customers are also impressed with how well the mug retains hot and cold temperatures. They note that it can keep their beverages hot or cold for several hours, helping to make it easier to get through the day.
Zojirushi 16-ounce Stainless Steel Mug
If you're looking for a travel mug that you can toss in your backpack or work bag, then you might appreciate the closed and locking lid of the Zojirushi 16-ounce Stainless Steel Mug. The mug, which also comes in a version with a 12-ounce capacity, features an insulated design with a stainless-steel interior to keep drinks at your preferred temperature for up to six hours. The exterior of the mug has a slick-steel finish, which is available in eight different color options.
Based on its high ratings from thousands of customers, this stainless-steel mug from Zojirushi looks to be a solid pick. One feature that several folks highlight in their reviews is its leak-proof design. Customers appreciate the tight-fitting lid and its lock that prevents it from accidentally getting opened in their bag. The sleek design is another feature that many praise in their write-ups. Users also like the different color choices and like carrying the mug with them when out and about.
Stanley The Tough-To-Tip 20-ounce Admiral's Mug
The Stanley The Tough-To-Tip 20-ounce Admiral's Mug may be the right choice for you if you're looking for something that is built to withstand adventures. This model's wide, non-skid base is designed to prevent it from sliding or tipping — whether you're sitting at your desk, riding in your boat, or hanging out next to the campfire. The mug's 18/8 stainless-steel construction ensures hot drinks stay hot for up to four hours and will also keep cold drinks cold for up to six. This mug is also designed to be easy to clean with its wide mouth and a lid that can be disassembled. It is available in six attractive color options.
The majority of customers are pleased with this mug from Stanley. They find it to be a very sturdy option and appreciate how stable it remains on a variety of surfaces. Reviewers also find that it does a good job keeping their coffee or tea hot for a long time. Several also highlight its leak resistance as a top selling point, but some also note that the lid can be difficult to open.
Contigo Handled Autoseal 16-ounce Travel Mug
The Contigo Handled Autoseal 16-ounce Travel Mug features a unique design to prevent leaks. It uses Autoseal technology to ensure a tight seal. Then, when you're ready to take a drink, you simply need to press on the button at the top of the handle, and it will open the lid for you. The lid offers a dual-sided design, allowing both right- and left-handed users to hold the handle and drink from the side that is most comfortable for them. This mug can keep drinks hot for about five hours, or cold for up to 15. The lid is also dishwasher safe (the manufacturer recommends hand-washing the body).
With a majority of 4- and 5-star reviews from several customers, the Contigo Handled Autoseal 16-ounce Travel Mug may be a solid pick to consider for your needs. One feature that several highlight in their write-ups is its leak resistance. Customers like how the lid locks into place and find it easy to open when they want to drink. Overall, customers are also impressed with the durability of this model. They find it to be sturdy and able to withstand being accidentally dropped.
Bubba Hero 18-ounce Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Keep that ultimate hot chocolate and other hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours with the Bubba Hero 18-ounce Stainless Steel Travel Mug. Its design uses dual-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel to maintain a beverage's temperature. You can choose from two finish options for this 18-ounce size: gunmetal and rose gold (though a 30-ounce option with additional colors is also available). The insulated mug's lid features a flip-top design that locks into place to prevent it from leaking. Both the mug and lid are dishwasher safe, simplifying cleanup.
Most reviewers are glad that they decided to give this travel mug from Bubba Hero a try. Many highlight it as a good value for the money given its relatively low purchase price. Others note that it performs as desired and ensures that their drinks stay hot or cold until they're ready to enjoy them. While several customers share that the mug is well-made, others are not as happy. Some note troubles with getting the lid to screw on, and others share that the lid or handle for their mug broke.
Hydro Flask 24-ounce Insulated Travel Mug
After brewing the perfect cup of tea, take it with you and keep it warm with the Hydro Flask 24-ounce Insulated Travel Mug. To maintain the temperature of beverages, this model features 18/8 pro-grade stainless-steel construction with TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation. The exterior offers a soft touch and comes in several color options, including black, indigo, aloe, reef, and lupine. The mug's lid can be pressed into place to ensure a tight seal. Once in place, you can slide it open to take a sip.
If you ask customers what they think of this insulated travel mug from Hydro Flask, you're likely to hear about a lot of positive features. The vast majority of reviewers have given it a 4- or 5-star rating, with many praising the overall quality of the mug. They share that it feels durable, offers a comfortable grip, and is easy to clean. The heat retention properties are also something that many reviewers mention in their comments. They are impressed with how long it is able to keep their coffee, tea, and other hot drinks warm.
Blongky 13.5-ounce Portable Electric Car Kettle
If you spend a lot of time driving and are tired of your drinks always getting cold before you can finish them, then the Blongky Portable Electric Car Kettle might just be a solid option. After brewing a cup of your favorite popular coffee brand, pour it in the mug. Then, once you get to the car, plug it into the cigarette lighter adapter, and set your ideal temperature. It will warm the beverage and maintain the temperature you set, keeping it hot for the duration of your trip.
A few notable features of this model include the easy-to-read LED display screen, the slim design that fits in most cup holders, and the quality 304-stainless-steel inner liner. This travel mug is available in taupe or white and comes with a carrying bag to help you ensure the power cord doesn't get lost in the car.
Reviews for this electric car kettle are mostly positive. Customers find it easy to use and appreciate how it helps keep a drink warm when commuting or traveling. Several also highlight its quality construction, saying that it feels like a durable product. Others praise it as a good value for the money, noting that it's reasonably priced and helps save them from having to purchase many drinks when traveling.
Contigo Byron 16-ounce Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug
The Contigo Byron Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug offers a 16-ounce capacity — though 20- and 24-ounce options are also available — and can maintain the temperature of hot drinks for as many as six hours, and cold drinks for a maximum of 12 hours. The relatively compact 16-ounce size allows this model to fit in most car cup holders as well as under most single-serve coffee and tea brewers. This model doesn't have a handle, giving it a slimmer profile than some other options. However, Contigo did add a textured grip around the upper portion of the mug to help users maintain a comfortable and secure grip.
Customer reviews for this insulated travel mug from Contigo are highly positive. The design is one feature that consumers are happy with. They find the mug to be stylish, appreciate the textured grip, and like the assortment of colors that are available. Other reviewers also mention how easy the mug is to clean, noting that this makes it an even more valuable addition to their kitchens.
Iron Flask 16-ounce Travel Mug
If you're looking for a travel mug that is both stylish and functional, then you might want to take a look at this option from Iron Flask. It comes in nearly 20 different colors and patterns, including a range of attractive gradient options to add some flair to your day. The mug has a 16-ounce capacity (though a 24-ounce version is also available) and features 18/8 stainless-steel construction with double-wall insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold. However, if you're a lefty, you might want to consider other options. Unlike some travel mugs, the lid doesn't allow users to drink from either side, so the manufacturer recommends this cup for right-handed individuals.
According to customers, there are a lot of things to like about this travel mug from Iron Flask. Overall, reviewers find it to be a quality product that helps keep their beverages hot or cold. Many also praise the sleek and modern design and appreciate the beautiful color options that are available. However, a few reviewers are not happy with the handle and share that it is not very comfortable to hold.
Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Travel Mug
Is your kitchen tight on space? Are your cabinets already nearing capacity, but you could really use a new mug or two to keep beverages warm when on the go? If so, then you might be intrigued by the design of the Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Travel Mug. If you purchase two or more of these mugs, you'll be able to stack them together (when you remove the lids) to conserve space in your cabinets. Each mug is made from 18/8 stainless steel and offers double-wall vacuum insulation.
If you ever go camping, you shouldn't heat your Yeti mugs or tumblers over a campfire, but thanks to their heat retention properties, you likely won't feel the need to even try. As an added bonus, both the mug and the lid are dishwasher safe. Yeti also offers more than 15 solid color options to help each user match their likes and preferences.
As with most other Yeti products, this insulated mug is a customer favorite. It has very high ratings from the vast majority of reviewers who have taken the time to leave their thoughts. In their write-ups, these individuals praise the overall quality of the mug, noting that it feels very solid and well made. Other customers explain that they are impressed with the Rambler's ability to keep their drinks at the preferred temperature for several hours. They also note that the fact that the mug and lid are dishwasher safe is a nice bonus.
Life Gear 10-ounce Stainless Steel Mug with Carabiner Handle
If you're looking for the perfect camping mug, you might want to consider this model from Life Gear. It features a carabiner clip handle, allowing you to hook it to your backpack when hiking into or out of your campsite. The stainless-steel mug has a 10-ounce capacity and double-walled design to help keep your beverages warm. However, there is no lid, so this model is designed more for drinking from as you sit around a campfire or take a break from a hike.
Reviewers share several positive aspects of this mug. Many highlight it as a top choice for camping or hiking trips. They find the carabiner clip to be a nice feature that makes it easy to attach the cup to their bag or backpack when they aren't drinking from it. However, some lament that the clip isn't more durable. Customers are also pleased with the mug's ability to keep their drinks hot and cold. Given its relatively cheap price, many also praise it for being a great value for the money.
As of this writing, this Life Gear mug is out of stock on Amazon. However, it can be purchased for the same price on the company's own website.
Methodology
We considered a range of factors while putting together these recommendations for the best travel mugs. Our goal was to provide a comprehensive list of recommendations, sharing options with varying capacities, styles, designs, and color options to suit the varying needs and preferences of each reader. We also considered other factors, such as heat retention capabilities and price, when choosing which models to feature. Finally, we looked closely at customer ratings for trends and patterns. All of the travel mugs recommended above have been reviewed by hundreds, and in most cases, thousands of customers. They all also have a rating of at least 4 stars.