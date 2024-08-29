Can You Heat Your Yeti Drink Tumbler Over A Campfire?

Yeti drinkware provides some of the highest quality gear on the market, holding its own against competitors like Stanley. Looking back on the history of Yeti, the company's initial focus was making durable premium coolers you could take out in the woods. As the company has evolved, it's branched out into drinkware. Yeti now offers a number of excellent drinkware products, which we've ranked. Most of them share a similar design that excels at keeping your iced tea cold and your hot coffee hot for hours at a time. But if you ever find yourself on a camping trip with a Yeti tumbler full of coffee gone cold, you may be wondering if it's possible to heat it back up by placing the tumbler near the fire.

Let's be perfectly clear: You should never, in any circumstance, set your Yeti drink tumbler in or near an open flame. There's simply no reason to, anyway. The material isn't built to handle that high of a temperature, and the contents of your tumbler are unlikely to heat back up. We'll start by looking at the materials used.

Yeti drinkware has a top-tier design that utilizes vacuum insulation in a double-walled stainless steel interior. This is then wrapped in an aesthetic layer of colorful silicone. General-purpose silicone has a melting point of around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and a typical campfire has a temperature of 900 degrees Fahrenheit. That means you're more likely to melt the silicone and ruin your nice drinkware than anything else.