The Actual Difference Between Stanley And Yeti Tumblers

Given America's rising fixation on drinking less soda and alcohol, the drink aisle has become the best aisle in the grocery store. It's stocked with more beverage options than ever before — and you have even more options for what to drink them out of, too. On your hunt for a new water bottle, you'll come across many different brands and color schemes. But, these days, the two most prevalent are Stanley Quencher and the Yeti Rambler.

The two insulated water bottles promise to keep your drinks hot for hours and cold for days, and they do so in a similar fashion. Designed to fit within the cup holder of your car, both bottle designs boast a larger top side that taper in towards the bottom. The side handle makes them easy to carry with you everywhere, while the built in straws will keep you sipping water consistently all throughout the day. To the eye, the two water bottles are practically the same.

Looks, however, can be deceiving. While each brand has developed a dedicated consumer base, they do have some key differences that might make one better for you than the other. Should you ever find yourself stuck choosing between the two, you'll find a breakdown on what those are below.