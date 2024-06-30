The Fascinating History Of YETI Drinkware

There's a saying that necessity is the mother of invention. A couple of Texas brothers took that old adage to heart almost 20 years ago when they engineered the YETI cooler. For the uninitiated, YETI is to coolers and drinkware what beluga caviar is to less expensive stand-ins like salmon roe. They both get the job done, but one is ultra-luxe and pricey while the other is basic and inexpensive. Here's the backstory. Frustrated by the less-than-durable ice chests available at the time, Roy and Ryan Seiders — serious outdoorsmen and avid anglers — took matters into their own hands.

The brothers weren't new to entrepreneurial endeavors. Their father, a high school industrial arts teacher by trade, invented a fishing rod sealant when they were kids. He launched a company that's in business almost four decades later, so it wasn't a huge stretch when the brothers decided to design the ice chest of their dreams. They wanted a cooler that would hold up in the most challenging conditions. A sturdy beast, strong enough to support the weight of an angler (serious fishermen often stand on their coolers to cast) that would maintain its temperature for days, not hours. Plus, it had to look good. And they did just that.

The catch? When you invent an indestructible product, it limits the market for repeat sales. But it also results in a loyal fanbase, a ready-made market for all things YETI, which they expanded to include stainless-steel drinkware. And the rest, they say, is history.