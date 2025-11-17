5 Methods Of Making Coffee While Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping is an amazing way to reconnect with nature and get back to basics. But unless your camping trip is a form of detox, there's no reason to give up all your creature comforts. If you're someone who needs a cup of Joe to get started in the morning, there are plenty of ways to make coffee while camping. The best coffee brewing method for you will depend somewhat on how you like to drink coffee, but also on the kind of trip you're taking.

Through-hikers will need to be particularly aware of weight limitations, as well as access to water along the trail. Even if you're taking a less adventurous approach and driving all the way to the campsite, you still need to consider how much space these coffee brewing options take up, and how easy they are to use and clean. All these methods will require a way of heating water, so it's assumed you have a pot and access to gas stove or campfire.

If you're just on a day hike, there are battery powered espresso makers like the WACACO Minipresso GR that will heat the water for brewing. But if you're staying overnight it's most likely you'll have a stove on your list of cooking essentials for seasoned campers.