14 Cooking Essentials Seasoned Campers Recommend For Your Next Trip

Packing can be overwhelming in general, but this is especially true when camping. Layered clothing, first aid items, sleeping gear, and more make for a lengthy checklist. But to slim down your camp kitchen and ensure your trunk closes shut, I consulted three outdoor cooking experts.

These include Cody Rydin, executive chef of Aspen Skiing Company, and chef Carson Kennedy of Home Team BBQ Aspen. On July 27, they'll participate in Heritage Fire Snowmass, an open-air food festival that centers around live-fire cooking — namely that of heritage-breed livestock and produce. The touring event will also spotlight local chefs and producers in destinations including Napa, California on August 18 and Miami, Florida on November 10.

Additionally, I spoke with former NFL player Bobby Massie, who recently co-founded Colorado-based outfitter Wanderland Outdoors with his wife, Angel. She and other guides oversee fly fishing excursions, horseback rides, and mindful hiking experiences. Meanwhile, Bobby manages the company's culinary program, crafting and personally cooking multi-course menus inspired by local ranches, waterways, and gardens. In the near future, he hopes to incorporate Indigenous foods associated with Colorado's Ute history, as cultural competency is one of the Black-owned business' core values.

Finally, you'll gain a few insights from me: a knowledgeable camper who's pitched tents all over the United States. I've made countless meals outdoors and help fill in the gaps for cooks more accustomed to tanks of propane. Regardless of your skill set, remember these cooking essentials for your next camping trip.