11 Ways To Make A Cup Of Instant Coffee Actually Drinkable

Who doesn't love a good cup of freshly brewed coffee? Whether you get it at one of the best coffee shops across the U.S. or you make it at home with the coffee-making method of your choice, perfectly brewed coffee is one of life's daily pleasures. But if you can't make it to a coffee shop and you don't happen to have a coffee maker on hand — and you really need to get your caffeine fix — instant coffee may be your only option. Unfortunately, though, instant coffee isn't exactly known for its deliciousness. Many find it bitter and flat-tasting, and drinking a bad cup of instant coffee can be a real bummer when you're used to the freshly brewed stuff.

But even if you're working with one of the absolute worst instant coffee brands, there are steps you can take to make it taste better. From preparation methods to flavorful add-ins, the following are our favorite ways to take a bad cup of instant coffee and make it actually taste drinkable (if not actively enjoyable). Give these tips and tricks a try, and you may find yourself drinking instant coffee on the regular.