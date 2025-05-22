12 Instant Latte Mixes, Ranked
If you've noticed the price of a latte seems to be getting higher each time you pull out your credit card, you're not alone. After all, it seems like coffee prices have been soaring alongside other groceries in early 2025. Thankfully, you can make an instant latte at home to satisfy your cravings for a sweet, creamy beverage, and save some of your hard-earned money in the process.
Now, to be clear, an instant latte won't be the same as the authentic beverage. Modern lattes require special equipment to produce espresso, steamed milk, and textured microfoam, which most folks don't own. Yet as someone whose coffee preparation of choice is a latte, I can vouch for the fact that there are several fine products on the market. With that in mind, I decided to sample a dozen different instant latte mixes, then ranked them on a variety of factors.
While testing each product, I practiced a few coffee tasting skills to identify different aromas, textures, and flavors, which I then used to place brands in the given order (and mentioned in the review). I focused on some of the more common brands available online and in stores, with three flavors included: mocha, vanilla, and caramel. Here is my ranking of 12 instant latte mixes from worst to best.
12. Caffelatto café mocha
The first thing I noticed about the Caffelatto café mocha was its embarrassingly dismal inability to froth. Despite following the package directions to a T, my efforts left me with a few measly bubbles that disappeared immediately upon being poured into a mug. The next thing I noticed was this product's acidity, and the flat, slightly sour aroma that not even oat milk managed to quell. Given that, this brand comes in last place.
I shudder to think what this powder would taste like in water, though without any kind of creamer or dried milk powder listed in the product's ingredients, I'd hesitate to even call it a latte at that point. While I generally love chocolate — and, by extension, mochas — good chocolate features a wide range of tasting notes, such as the nutty undertones of almond, or the spicy undertones of vanilla, cinnamon, or clove.
Unfortunately, the cocoa in this instant latte powder provided none of that. It wasn't nearly rich enough, and was overpowered by the coffee's acidity. The only redeeming factor for this product was the amount of sweetness it contained. While some mochas are nothing short of dessert in a cup, I felt this was light enough to be enjoyed at any time of the day, even if it still belongs at the bottom.
11. Caffelatto vanilla latte
Caffelatto vanilla latte comes in convenient single-serving sticks, and while this may initially seem ideal for travel, take note that you will need to have milk on hand to prepare your beverage. There were a few pleasing attributes to this product. Right off the bat, I appreciated that this latte was not cloyingly sweet, and its balance of flavors allowed a darker, caramel-like flavor to surface at the end of each sip. The coffee flavor was noticeable, too, and its aftertaste was pleasantly pervasive in my mouth. That's about where the positive feedback ends, though — hence the near-bottom placement.
When I first prepared this latte in oat milk, I was sorely disappointed by its inability to froth, even after two rounds in the frothing machine. In terms of texture, I felt like I was drinking a cup of regular drip coffee mixed with milk, and the texture clearly didn't improve when prepared in water (nor did the flavor). And while the coffee flavor was apparent, the fact that it was freeze dried was too obvious.
Even though I don't expect an instant coffee powder to compete with its freshly brewed counterpart, other ingredients could have been employed to at least complement and sophisticate the freeze dried coffee. For instance, chicory and rooibos could have lent the beverage additional earthy notes.
10. Tastlé instant vanilla latte
Tastlé instant vanilla latte is proportioned into single-serving sticks and contains a non-dairy creamer, negating the need for you to source dairy on your own. This latte reminded me of Kopiko coffee candy. Its aroma was highly sweet, giving off a fragrance not of coffee, but of vanilla. Indeed, the vanilla flavor turned out to be very prominent in each sip. There was little sign of coffee's signature malty, nutty taste, hurting its overall ranking.
Now, the instructions state this powder should be prepared in water, but I found it had a better mouthfeel when mixed with oat milk. This brought a thicker consistency to the beverage — one more typical of an actual latte — and meant the foam lasted longer, as well. Unsurprisingly, when prepared with water, the foam vanished before half the mug was gone.
The lack of complexity in this instant latte also contributed to its somewhat low ranking. It's not that it's a poor product necessarily; I finished my mug rather than pouring it down the drain, after all. But it also didn't impress me enough to look forward to another cup. If you like Kopiko candies, you might enjoy this instant latte for more than a few sips. Still, since the sweetness lacks complexity, it'll likely lose its luster quickly.
9. Nescafé mocha latte
I was disappointed to find that Nescafé's mocha latte produced no foam when prepared in water, and very little when prepared in oat milk. This also surprised me after reading the nutrition label as it contains milk, which typically helps produce froth. On that note, I recommend preparing this instant latte in milk for a higher likelihood of froth, as well as a richer, creamier beverage. This is especially true if you like your mochas to fall more into the dessert category than the breakfast category.
As it was, the product wasn't super sweet or rich like hot chocolate, though you could always doctor it up with additional melted chocolate. Additionally, this latte had several redeeming factors regarding both aroma and taste, which helped push it above the lowest list entries.
Before I took my first sip, I was impressed by the scent of chocolate wafting through my kitchen. A closer sniff rewarded me with the aroma of chocolate chip cookies, notes of caramel, and subtle hints of fruit. While the flavor didn't blow me away, I appreciated that it wasn't too acidic, and that it had some complexity. The aftertaste offered malty overtones from the chocolate, as well as bitter notes that hit the back of my palate from the instant coffee. This was a decent option, even if a number of instant latte mixes ranked higher.
8. Folger's buttery caramel latte
Folger's buttery caramel latte had a strong butterscotch aroma, which became apparent as soon as I opened the canister. This gave me high hopes for the flavor of this product, though I ended up slightly disappointed. Despite its sweetness (there are 20 grams of added sugar per serving), this beverage left a bitter taste at the back of my palate, and its mouthfeel was too dry. The coffee component also would've been better had it included more sweet, spicy, and nutty notes — for instance, of clove, cinnamon, pecan, or honey — though it was hardly the worst instant latte mix I tried.
Notably, the prepared drink lacked the syrupy mouthfeel present in other caramel lattes on this list, which was a missed opportunity. When prepared in water, this latte produced a fair amount of froth, though I wish it had been less airy. Of course, oat milk helped improve the latte's texture and foaming ability.
I suggest starting out by adding less than the recommended ¼ cup powder to your liquid, then increasing the ratio as needed until you reach your desired intensity. While this mix could also be improved when iced and added to a smoothie alongside banana and almond milk, it may be better to go with one of the higher-ranked entries.
7. Caffelato caramel macchiato
True macchiatos contain less milk than lattes. However, because Caffelato's caramel macchiato is designed to be prepared in 6 ounces of hot frothed milk (just like the other two Caffelato flavors), and because the brand itself markets this as a latte online, I decided to include it in this review. It was entirely necessary to prepare this product in milk, as there's no powdered milk included in its ingredients. While I enjoyed both the flavor and the texture of this latte, I enjoyed others more, which is why it ranks in the bottom half.
Now, I frequently order caramel lattes from my neighborhood coffee shop, and my one tiff is that they're often too sweet. Caffelatto's caramel macchiato had just the right amount of sugar, though, and the fact that it was brown sugar lent the drink extra depth. The caramel aftertaste was readily apparent, and while the coffee flavor was definitely noticeable, it wasn't overbearing. The best part about this instant latte was its mouthfeel, as the caramel extract made it somewhat syrupy and also a tad velvety.
What I didn't like was the latte's utter inability to froth — even in oat milk. Since the prepared latte's aroma was also slightly too acidic for my liking, I couldn't rank it higher (though the acidity thankfully didn't become exaggerated when it hit my tastebuds).
6. Folger's French vanilla latte
The smooth mellow flavors of Folger's French vanilla latte were well balanced, with no one ingredient competing for attention. The amount of powder added to each cup can be adjusted to taste, but I found it to be the perfect ratio. The coffee wasn't too intense, while the vanilla wasn't too overwhelming. Unfortunately, though the vanilla was good, it's not as luxurious as the term "French vanilla" would lead us to believe, which is part of the reason why this instant latte comes in the middle of this list.
The latte wasn't excessively sweet, making it enjoyable from the first sip to the last. This latte foamed reasonably well in water, too where it took on a satisfactory viscosity. It performed even better in oat milk, though; if I were in the mood for a special treat or a more filling beverage, I'd use milk to take the latte to another level.
One of my main critiques is that the coffee could have had a stronger, more nuanced flavor. I didn't notice any fruitiness, spiciness, earthiness, or acidity, for instance, which are all common tasting notes for coffee. Additionally, the non-dairy creamer didn't impart much flavor to the latte, especially when prepared in water, which felt like lost potential.
5. Maxwell House vanilla caramel latte
Maxwell House vanilla caramel latte is a solid choice for a creamy instant latte, with my main complaint being that it produced no froth. Its caramel aroma attracted me straight away, and it was wonderful to inhale on a cool, rainy morning. This product was nice when prepared in water, but richer in flavor and texture when prepared in oat milk. It had a slightly syrupy mouthfeel, which made each sip more interesting, and helped it come in fifth place.
As the name suggests, both vanilla and caramel are detectable in this latte, with caramel being the stronger force. It's very sweet, but not in an overly saccharine way; the caramel flavor was complex enough to balance out the sugar. The coffee flavor was so subtle that this drink reminded me more of a caramel hot chocolate than an instant latte, making it ideal for those who like to douse their coffee in copious amounts of creamer.
Additionally, the slightly dry mouthfeel after each sip was more indicative of the coffee's presence than anything else. I also think this product could be incorporated into a unique spin on the freddo cappuccino when iced, just like one of the best instant coffee brands in Maxwell House.
4. Nescafé Gold caramel latte
When it comes to instant lattes that can actually produce a cloud of foam, Nescafé Gold caramel latte is at the top of its game. Even when prepared in water, it felt like pouring Santa's beard from the frothing device into my mug.
It was actually a bit too much foam by my standards; I had to tilt the mug much further than expected before any liquid actually kissed my lips. However, this can easily be remediated by frothing the drink for less time or scooping the fluffy goodness out with a spoon. Either way, this was one of the better instant lattes I tried for this article. The aroma of this coffee was sweet with notes of brown sugar. This makes sense, given one of the first ingredients is, in fact, brown sugar. Unfortunately, I couldn't smell much coffee nor could I taste it, which was slightly disappointing.
This instant latte is an ideal choice for anyone who likes to request an extra pump of syrup at the coffee shop. Interestingly, despite the fact that I'm not one of those people, I wouldn't say this latte is excessively sweet. Its sugary nature is complemented by the presence of skimmed milk powder, and one could always add a pinch of salt to further balance out the sweetness.
3. Nescafé Gold vanilla latte
The gratifying flavors of Nescafé's Gold vanilla latte earned it one of the top spots on this list. Although so-called natural flavorings are responsible for its light, delicate, and floral taste, they stood in stark contrast to lower-ranked instant lattes' more noticeably fake flavoring.
While the coffee wasn't particularly strong, its presence was unmistakable. And when combined with the skimmed milk powder and flavorings, it gave off hints of tropical coconut. I'd be hesitant to prepare this latte in a milk alternative, like soy or almond milk, for fear they'd overpower the latte itself. I'd suggest sticking to water, or opting for oat milk if you're after a slightly richer mouthfeel.
This is a good pick for the masses. It's sweet without being cloying, and isn't acidic or bitter at all. Plus, if you have a frothing device and want to get the most out of your money, the Nescafé Gold vanilla latte won't disappoint. This instant latte produced more foam than any other list entry, as well, taking on a bubble bath consistency even when prepared in water instead of oat milk. Proceed with caution, though: The foam, which is admittedly a tad too airy, began to spew out of my frothing device halfway through its cycle, forcing me to switch settings so the liquid would only be heated thereafter.
2. Starbucks VIA instant caramel latte
Starbucks VIA instant caramel latte is the most complex caramel latte on this list, which helped it earn a second place ranking. Unlike the other brands I tried, the caramel aroma of this was less syrupy and more candy-like. This latte produced a perfect amount of froth, too — even when prepared in water – which survived from the first sip until the last. This froth wasn't excessively airy, either, and had great flavor.
With an ideal ratio of froth to liquid, I was able to get a smooth sip each time I raised the mug to my lips. This latte's flavor was superb, as well. Although I usually find Starbucks lattes to be too sweet, this had the perfect amount of sugar. It helped that the coffee notes shined, especially when prepared in water, allowing hints of tanginess and a fruity acidity to hit the back of my palate.
Additionally, I was left with a pleasantly dry mouthfeel after each sip, and neither the caramel nor the coffee overpowered the other in the aftertaste. In short, this is one of the best instant lattes I tried, and one of the better options for folks who like coffee.
1. Laird Superfood mocha instant latte
Laird Superfood mocha instant latte isn't cheap, but it's worth it — which is why it tops this list. First, it's obvious that the flavors are derived from real ingredients rather than synthetic ones. And although I usually blanch at drinks containing mushroom powders, the lion's mane, maitake, and cordyceps mushroom extracts included surprisingly gave this product some nutty, earthy undertones (which I loved). The cocoa provided a malty flavor that hit the back of my palate just right, and the coffee and cacao combined to create a pleasantly dry mouthfeel after each sip — the same kind that's present when either ingredient flies solo.
What impressed me most about this instant latte was that these bold characteristics were balanced by a smooth coconut flavor (that wasn't overbearing at all), and the perfect hint of sea salt. It helped that the coffee flavor was noticeable, as well, without being too strong.
Blessedly, the foam was plentiful from the first sip until the last, as well, which was true even when I prepared the drink with water. Indeed, I found oat milk wasn't necessary to create a rich, flavorful, and thickly textured drink. Altogether, this felt like a healthy dessert in a cup, and was well deserving of first place. There is one caveat, though: You should be a fan of dark chocolate and strong cacao if you're going to buy this mix.
Methodology
The products chosen for this review fell into three flavor categories — mocha, vanilla, and caramel — which ensured a more fair comparison between brands. I generally like each of these three flavors, as well, which helped remove some potential bias.
Additionally, each latte was prepared hot — once with water, and once with oat milk — using a frothing device. I ranked each product according to flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel, using flavor to help make more precise assessments. Cost was not a factor, and I didn't look at any ingredients or customer reviews before developing my opinions about each product.