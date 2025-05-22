12 Instant Latte Mixes, Ranked

If you've noticed the price of a latte seems to be getting higher each time you pull out your credit card, you're not alone. After all, it seems like coffee prices have been soaring alongside other groceries in early 2025. Thankfully, you can make an instant latte at home to satisfy your cravings for a sweet, creamy beverage, and save some of your hard-earned money in the process.

Now, to be clear, an instant latte won't be the same as the authentic beverage. Modern lattes require special equipment to produce espresso, steamed milk, and textured microfoam, which most folks don't own. Yet as someone whose coffee preparation of choice is a latte, I can vouch for the fact that there are several fine products on the market. With that in mind, I decided to sample a dozen different instant latte mixes, then ranked them on a variety of factors.

While testing each product, I practiced a few coffee tasting skills to identify different aromas, textures, and flavors, which I then used to place brands in the given order (and mentioned in the review). I focused on some of the more common brands available online and in stores, with three flavors included: mocha, vanilla, and caramel. Here is my ranking of 12 instant latte mixes from worst to best.