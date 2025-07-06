Things You Should Avoid To Make The Perfect French Press Coffee At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French press coffee is a science and an art form. It might seem almost too simple, especially in the coffee world, where it feels like there's a never-ending stream of new gadgets that all say, "No, this will make the best cup of coffee." But I'm a firm believer that the simplest method often produces the most exquisite result, and that's why I'm a firm believer in the French press.

For those who stand by their Nespresso machine, always get coffee to go, or are otherwise unfamiliar with a French press, it works by steeping coffee with hot water mixed directly into coffee grounds. After a bit of steeping, the grounds are typically pushed down with a plunging apparatus, so that a clean, grounds-free cup can be poured.

I have about 10 years of barista experience under my belt, and just as many years of daily French press brewing. However, I prefer to use mine in a slightly unconventional way to achieve a particularly clean, crisp, and nuanced cup of coffee. I've put together this list of tricks for using a French press — whether you're a seasoned pro or brand new to brewing coffee — to help you achieve that coveted clean, bright taste that us baristas hold so dear. I've combined my own personal tips with the methods of renowned barista James Hoffman to create this comprehensive guide that, if followed, guarantees a cup of coffee that you won't soon forget.