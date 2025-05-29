What To Look For In Coffee Packaging To Ensure Maximum Freshness

Many of us cherish our morning coffee. We all have our preferences, of course. Some like a dark roast, others a lighter breakfast blend. Maybe you're a fan of a homemade cafe latte, or a dash of vanilla coffee creamer. No matter what, we can probably all agree that fresh is best, and if you want to ensure that's what you get, then you need to look at the packaging your coffee comes in. That's according to coffee expert and former barista Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds, who says that not only does the actual packaging matter, but also the information it provides.

"The first thing to look for on any coffee packaging is the 'roast date'," Woodburn-Simmonds told us. "Ideally, you want to be using coffee around two to four weeks after it has been roasted. If it is too long after the roast date, then it will have lost some flavor and could taste stale." Likewise, coffee that has just been roasted hasn't yet developed all of its flavor, so it needs at least a few days to rest before consumption. Woodburn-Simmonds explains, "Using coffee too soon after roasting means it will contain too much CO2, impacting extraction and giving a sour or flat taste."