Blade Vs Burr Grinder: The Difference It Makes For Your Coffee

A good cup of coffee is very personal — people enjoy their morning jolt in different ways: strong, more subtle in flavor, with milk or half-and-half, or sometimes just black to really dig into the essence of the coffee flavor. But one thing is the same throughout — a cup of freshly ground coffee is always better. The aroma is better, the flavor is better — it's just an overall more satisfying and rewarding experience.

Now there are different ways to freshly grind coffee, with the two most prominent being using a blade grinder and a burr grinder. The two grinders deliver quite different grounds, which can affect the taste and strength of your cuppa. Coffee expert Andrea Allen is the co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, which has been delivering gorgeous coffee since 2012, as well as being the 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up (so she really knows her stuff). Allen explained to Tasting Table that "the predominant difference is the hardware and methodology by which they grind beans. A blade grinder utilizes two sides of a blade to chop coffee beans up, much like a blender operates. A burr grinder is two plates that the beans flow through and produce a more uniform size of grinds."

Basically, a blade grinder shreds the whole coffee beans with sharp, fast-rotating blades, while a burr grinder crushes the beans between the two rotating circular plates. You do see quite a notable difference in the coffee grounds that each machine delivers, which in turn influences the flavor.