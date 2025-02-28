Cheap Coffee Vs Expensive Beans: How To Tell The Difference

What is good coffee, anyway? As someone who worked as a barista in Philadelphia and New York City for over five years, it's impossible to say. To some people, it will be whatever you can get in a drive-thru. For others, it's the most expensive or most complex brew. Some people want coffee roasted as dark as possible, while others want it to taste as light as tea. Good coffee is subjective. High-quality coffee, however, is not.

The quality of a coffee bean depends on a series of variables that begin with the fruit itself and continue until the coffee finally meets hot water. To put it simply, high-quality beans are a result of good harvesting, processing, and storage. And if you see evidence of those good practices, that is an excellent indicator that you are looking at high-quality beans. And good coffee practices are not cheap. That means that your quality coffee beans will likely come at a higher price.

Some of those good practices will be observable using your senses, like how the beans look and smell. Others will be indicated by the packaging and labeling of a batch of beans. With a little background knowledge on what to look for, you can get a pretty good idea about the quality of your coffee beans — and their corresponding price tag — before you've ever brewed a cup.