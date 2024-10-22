What Exactly Is Blonde Roast Coffee?
When you hear the phrase "blonde roast coffee" and does your mind immediately think of Starbucks? Hold fire while we shatter your worldview: Starbucks only launched its blonde roast to U.S. customers in 2012. While it's safe to credit the chain for giving the term its buzz in recent years, it actually predates the chain by years. The industry phrase simply refers to a light-to-medium roast with a characteristically more acidic quality with a lemony and muted grassy flavor.
Blonde roast offers a mellower taste, allowing a gentler cup for coffee drinkers wanting a more sedate experience. Its higher acidity sets it apart from darker roasts, as the darkening during roasting eliminates acidities but gradually imparts a more bitter flavor instead. Blonde roasts also tend to be more caffeinated despite not being as full-bodied, starting from 85mg of caffeine, while dark roasts start from 75g per serving.
If you want to deeper research the types of coffee roasts explained, we'd suggest starting with the basics like French, Italian, and city roasts. This information isn't half as huddled away behind the closed doors of coffee chains as you might initially believe. Besides, who knows, maybe you have what it takes to earn a Starbucks mortarboard embroidered apron?
How best to drink blonde roast coffee
There are some specific ways to drink this roast, hence the unspoken rule for ordering Starbucks' blonde roast coffee. It's the perfect match for iced beverages, creating a less bitter cup than darker variations. It is equally a soft pairing for cappuccinos, lattes, or flat whites. Be mindful of overwhelming it with heavy cream or milk, though. It pairs nicely with light dairy, but that milder flavor is all too easy to drown out. That's a shame, too, as the roast is famed for spotlighting its beans' taste profiles; it really sets their individuality at the forefront.
With such a smooth finish, the good news is it's also widely available, with products including large 2.2 pound Wink Blonde Roast Bags or the classic 28oz Starbucks Ground Blond Coffee Blend retailing on Amazon. You could even treat yourself to Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods in this roast flavor.
Keep in mind that blonde roasts have a bad rep for irritating stomach linings, with the high caffeine percentage a recipe for disaster if you're predisposed to gastric issues. Some find pairing it with milk to have a neutralizing effect, reducing symptom burdens. New research shows a surprising relationship between coffee and heart health, but it's not worth damaging your gut health; prioritize nutrition when deciding how to drink this roast to get the best of both worlds.