What Exactly Is Blonde Roast Coffee?

When you hear the phrase "blonde roast coffee" and does your mind immediately think of Starbucks? Hold fire while we shatter your worldview: Starbucks only launched its blonde roast to U.S. customers in 2012. While it's safe to credit the chain for giving the term its buzz in recent years, it actually predates the chain by years. The industry phrase simply refers to a light-to-medium roast with a characteristically more acidic quality with a lemony and muted grassy flavor.

Blonde roast offers a mellower taste, allowing a gentler cup for coffee drinkers wanting a more sedate experience. Its higher acidity sets it apart from darker roasts, as the darkening during roasting eliminates acidities but gradually imparts a more bitter flavor instead. Blonde roasts also tend to be more caffeinated despite not being as full-bodied, starting from 85mg of caffeine, while dark roasts start from 75g per serving.

If you want to deeper research the types of coffee roasts explained, we'd suggest starting with the basics like French, Italian, and city roasts. This information isn't half as huddled away behind the closed doors of coffee chains as you might initially believe. Besides, who knows, maybe you have what it takes to earn a Starbucks mortarboard embroidered apron?