How Long You Can Store Ground Coffee Before It Starts To Go Stale

"Life is too short to drink bad coffee." If you're a coffee connoisseur who wakes up every day anticipating that first sip of morning brew, you know there's truth to the saying. You also know all too well the thud of disappointment that occurs when that first sip of the day fails to deliver the expected caffeinated ecstasy, instead landing on your tastebuds like a mouthful of lukewarm dishwater. You did everything right, but the final product is oh so wrong. That's probably because ground coffee has a surprisingly short shelf life. By some accounts, it's past its prime within 30 minutes of leaving the grinder. Knowing the ins and outs of properly storing ground coffee is just as important as correctly caring for a bottle of fine wine.

It's a bit more complicated than storing plain old coffee beans. In fact, the general consensus among coffee producers and consumers-in-the-know is that you should never grind more beans than you expect to use at any given time, and it's better to store beans than ground coffee. That's because ground coffee shows its age faster than coffee beans. It seems extreme, but there's a reasonable explanation. Two things combine to steal freshness from coffee: light and oxygen. That doesn't mean ground coffee is going to make an undrinkable cup of joe, but it does mean the flavor is compromised almost immediately. Here's why. Ground coffee has more surface area, allowing light and air to infiltrate at a faster rate.