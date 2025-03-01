How The Right Grind Size Can Enhance Your Dark Roast Coffee

The process of making coffee at home can be overwhelming. Even if you use a simple French press or an old-school drip coffee maker with one button, you still have to choose the beans. While it may be the easier choice to go with the pre-ground coffee, it's really best to grind your own beans at home for the freshest and best flavor possible. There are over 16 types of coffee roasts, which might make the process of selecting beans to brew at home even more daunting, but it's okay to stick to the basics, including light, medium, and dark. We spoke with Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier, who gave us some tips on grind size and the effect it can have on your coffee brewing experience — specifically if you prefer dark roasts.

"Lighter roasts tend to be less soluble than darker roasts so you will need to do a finer grind," Choe advised. "Dark roast coffee is more soluble, which means you can do a coarser grind whereas you'll need to do a slightly finer grind to get the same extraction." In this context, coarse means a larger grind size, and fine means a smaller one. Keeping that in mind, Choe warned about the risks of using too fine a grind for your dark roasts. "Dark roast coffee extracts easily and if you grind your coffee too fine, there will be too much surface area, leading to a bitter and astringent taste," she said.