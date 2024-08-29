Why It's A Mistake To Not Weigh Your Espresso Beans

One thing you should never eyeball is your espresso beans. Coffee-making is ruled by ratios; it's the difference between a weak, perfect, or overpowering cup. Not using the correct amount of beans is one of the biggest mistakes you're making with espresso at home, as it can ruin the taste. Adding more coffee beans increases the strength of your drink, which can create an overbearing flavor and even leave you feeling jittery. Measuring too little can result in a watery and weak beverage.

If you value consistency and wish to establish predictable coffee results, it's time to invest in a weighing scale. Eyeballing just isn't accurate, as density can vary drastically on a bean-by-bean basis. Consider that light roasts tend to be denser compared to darker varieties, as less moisture is extracted through heating — thus impacting the weight and volume of your brew. And nobody wants to bin valuable leftovers simply because of an off guesstimate.

Imagine visiting Starbucks and getting a different tasting drink every time, despite repeatedly ordering the same menu option. Brew ratios matter; seriously, that's part of the reason why every Nespresso Vertuo pod has a unique barcode to provide specific instructions. Moreover, grinding your own beans and taking a more manual approach to coffee-making gives you more freedom to experiment and a fresher final product. But it does mean that it becomes the user's responsibility to stress the small stuff, like the weight of espresso beans.