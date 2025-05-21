8 Best Store-Bought Ground Coffees For Your French Press

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I revere my French press and relish the coffee experience it provides. It's reserved for afternoon pick-me-ups, dinner guests, special occasions, and snowy, cozy moments by the fire. But, shockingly enough, as selective as I am about when I will use my French press and the blend I brew with it, I will admit that I do not own a grinder.

I don't spend extra time grinding whole beans in the store, nor do I go to coffee shops and ask for coarse-ground coffee — which some say you need to make a decent cup of French press coffee. That being said, I also don't have the counter or cabinet space for yet another kitchen appliance. All in all, I don't believe you have to go through all that trouble to get a good cup of coffee — seeing as how good coffee makes good coffee — if you know how to brew it.

If you too don't own a grinder, but still want to make great French press coffee, you're in luck. I have compiled a list of versatile, flavorful, and high-quality store-bought ground coffees that are more than worthy of your French press, regardless of their finer grinds.