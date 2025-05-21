8 Best Store-Bought Ground Coffees For Your French Press
I revere my French press and relish the coffee experience it provides. It's reserved for afternoon pick-me-ups, dinner guests, special occasions, and snowy, cozy moments by the fire. But, shockingly enough, as selective as I am about when I will use my French press and the blend I brew with it, I will admit that I do not own a grinder.
I don't spend extra time grinding whole beans in the store, nor do I go to coffee shops and ask for coarse-ground coffee — which some say you need to make a decent cup of French press coffee. That being said, I also don't have the counter or cabinet space for yet another kitchen appliance. All in all, I don't believe you have to go through all that trouble to get a good cup of coffee — seeing as how good coffee makes good coffee — if you know how to brew it.
If you too don't own a grinder, but still want to make great French press coffee, you're in luck. I have compiled a list of versatile, flavorful, and high-quality store-bought ground coffees that are more than worthy of your French press, regardless of their finer grinds.
Lavazza Dolcevita classico
Unlike many of the other brews on this list, Lavazza was a new one for me. After seeing it in several other reviews, I knew I had to give it a shot. This brew promises to capture the spirit of "La Dolce Vita," which I could only assume refers to the 1960 Fellini film.
In case you haven't seen it, this historic film tells quite a few tales of the elite, rich, and glamorous lives of fashionable characters in Rome through the eyes of a journalist on assignment. In comparison, I can say this coffee offers a rich, glamorous, and fashionable brew.
This coffee is so confident in its flavor, and the packaging says it is suitable for French press, cold brew, and pour-over — a completely "you do you" brew. When it was prepared in the French press, I found it delivered a dark, luscious, smoky cup of coffee that begs to be savored.
Thanks to its full body and clean finish, Lavazza's Dolcevita classico can be enjoyed black or sweetened to your personal taste. It's sure to please, no matter how you drink it. With a complex, well-balanced body, it will surely transport you on a true Roman holiday. Enjoy it with crusty bread and jam or a flaky pastry. This coffee sure is decadent.
Kicking Horse kick ass coffee
Kicking Horse is another brew that kept popping up on great grinds to try. It comes in both whole bean and ground. The organic ground coffee I sampled was immediately pleasing and carried a beautifully woodsy aroma that filled the room. But the thing that truly won me over was how lightly and delicately the heavy body of this coffee hit my palate.
It carries a slightly sweet cocoa undertone that gives way to a full nutty flavor. The flavor moves with a creamy disposition, staying bright and crisp while also offering a caffeinated, grounding effect. It's well-balanced with a clean finish, making it the perfect pick-me-up in a cup. It's definitely a great choice to put you in gear at the beginning or middle of the day.
And while the name suggests more of an aggressive approach, the taste is anything but highly suggestive. This coffee has an elevated aroma and flavor that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to kick whatever comes next. Or perhaps, ready to simply kick back and enjoy a second cup.
Peet's Major Dickason's blend
Alfred Peet developed this blend with, and named it after, someone the brand describes as "his most discerning customer" — Army sergeant Key Dickason. And after tasting this brew, I imagine that Major Dickason was a man of few but extremely weighty words.
This blend is robust, with a big, full body. The flavor is earthy and bold. It demands attention without assault and leaves quickly and sharply. Perfectly dark, this brew is definitely one your French press will be proud to brew for you.
Sip after sip, it's hard to really discern everything there is to know about the depths of its flavor. Is there a sweetness there, perhaps caramel? Is that a woodsy note, maybe walnut? Regardless of the specifics, your attention will be willingly held long after your cup is empty.
Peet's Major Dickason's blend is a great brew to sip on after a big meal. There's no need for pomp and circumstance leading up to a cup, as it's better suited for a satisfied sigh and a big, cozy chair.
Starbucks Pike Place
I like when a good coffee has a good story to go with it. It seems to add something to the conversational nature coffee provides. So, I have a soft spot for this blend, knowing it's named after the first Starbucks store — at Pike Place Market in Seattle.
This coffee, which is on the lighter side of medium, promises cocoa and praline notes — and it does not disappoint. Although it's not a dark roast, it certainly has some characteristics of one. The full body and velvety touch to the palate are the wonderful first impressions I got from this blend. A rich cocoa center offers sweet hints of caramel and honey. The lasting effect is complex and left my palate lingering with smoke in the most pleasing way.
I prefer to drink this one black, as it's not too harsh or heavy and brings its own bit of sugar. It is a wonderful cup to pair with any flavor of ice cream. I personally like amping up the praline with a nice butter pecan gelato. Pike Place is also the perfect companion piece for a delectable affogato. If you haven't tried this dessert before, now is your chance!
illy Classico illy blend
If you have never had illy coffee before, you're in for a treat. Simply opening this can is one of my favorite things about the coffee. It erupts with a fresh sound and lovely fragrance, offering an experience I haven't found in other coffees. Of course, that's just a playful bonus.
The illy's Classico blend coffee I sampled is specifically made for a moka pot, which easily translates to the French press. It's surprising how thin the grind is, as it resembles a very fine, almost cocoa-like texture. But not to worry: The flavor says it all.
This rich roast is savory, and I find it reminiscent of a Syrah, thanks to its black cherry, dark fruity profile. It has a soft, floral blossom on the palate with a dry, clean finish. The sharpness of the bite serves it well, moving the complex brew from first blush to final farewell.
A great dessert pairing, or the perfect Italian ending to a hearty, red-sauced pasta, this coffee is well-served at almost any meal where you would have a fine red wine. A great wine substitution or companion, this is one that will delight you and a table of guests.
Café Bustelo espresso ground coffee
This espresso ground coffee bursts with a rich cocoa flavor right out of the package. It's far from the coarse grind expected for a French press brew. Instead, this Café Bustelo offering is almost powdery, and the label suggests trying it in a cappuccino, as a drip or cold brew, or more. So, don't let the appearance fool you. Once brewed, this coffee means business.
The aroma is intense and sharp, and the pour is clean. There is no foam, like most coffees have upon brewing. This coffee goes straight for the taste and punches the palate with a dark, chewy weight. But as deep into the depths of dark flavors as this brew ventures, it never travels too far — there's no burnt bitterness or over-roasting to be tasted here.
There is an herby essence at the core and a savoriness to be had past the initial bite. It's definitely a sipper, and its taste reflects its espresso grind. It's great to have on hand for an early morning or whenever you need an extra jolt of energy.
Seattle's Best Post Alley blend
This dark French roast bursts with a rainy, woodsy aroma that I find apropos to a Seattle coffee. Named after the street where Seattle's first post office and Seattle's Best's first shop were located, you can tell something special went into this blend that the company considers iconic.
Despite its appearance, this dark blend remains pleasingly subdued on first impression. While there is a bit of chewiness to the body, it stays in check and doesn't weigh too heavily on the palate. The woodsy aroma gives way to an earthy, tobacco, and cedar essence with notes of cocoa on the end. The taste lingers on the palate for a few moments, but remains pleasing and tasteful.
The coffee is labeled as smoky and intense, which it is, though it is also cozy and comfortable. It is one I keep in the pantry year-round, and enjoy it most on cold winter days. It's easily an everyday, any-time kind of coffee, perfect brewed in any way you see fit.
Don Francisco's Coffee Kona blend
As I already mentioned, I love coffee with a story — and this blend has a great one to go along with its equally pleasant flavor. The Don Francisco Coffee Company is named after the family's grandfather, Francisco Gaviña (Don Francisco). This blend is made with Kona coffee, which was first grown in Kona, Hawaii, by a horticulturist named Don Francisco de Paula Marin. While these two men are not related, both their names and efforts come together here, delivering something truly special.
Kona coffee tastes unlike any other coffee you'll ever have, and I knew I had to put one on this list. The unique flavor of the beans is often credited to the fact that they're grown in volcanic soil. And, Don Francisco's blend is as unique as this coffee comes.
There is a symphony of flavor profiles that burst through from the moment this brew hits your tongue. Notes of sweet fruit, earthiness, and herbs play across the palate and tickle every taste bud independently and in succession.
While this is a medium roast, it has a dark heaviness that somehow sits lightly on the tongue. The aftertaste is nearly clean, leaving only a cherished memory of the delicious flavor. It can be dressed up or down with sugar and cream and is great for any occasion, making it a must-grab ground for your French press.
Methodology
When it came to creating this list, I went to great lengths to make sure I went beyond my personal favorites. I listened, researched, and tried other suggestions that might normally be outside of my wheelhouse. The brands on this list are available at major grocery stores and online.
I brewed each blend in my 4-cup French press with 4 tablespoons of grounds. I didn't prewarm the press, nor did I let the boiling water settle. After I poured the hot water, I let it steep for four minutes before plunging, pouring, and tasting it black. I was pleased to find that I didn't need to adjust the brew time or grounds-to-water ratio for any of the coffees I sampled.
Each selection on this list offers up a distinct and delightful flavor profile that I feel can be personalized. Since a cup of coffee can be such a personal experience, I wanted to make sure I included a broad list of flavor profiles. There is a coffee for every reader on this list.
Overall, these are all good coffees, especially when made in a French press. I would highly recommend each one, and suggest serving them for a variety of occasions, be it as a daily sipper or as a coffee for guests.