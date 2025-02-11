The French Press Coffee Technique With A Far Easier Cleanup

The humble French press is a surprisingly versatile kitchen item. Tasting Table even rounded up 14 unique French press uses apart from brewing coffee. But if you stick to the typical use for the tool, then you likely know it can be a bit of a pain to clean after pressing the coffee grounds into the bottom of the glass jug. The grounds cling to the glass and usually have to be scraped out with a long spoon before you can wash the vessel. To avoid this — and make a more consistent cup of coffee — all you have to do is switch up your brewing method using no more than the equipment you already have.

Though the aptly named French press is meant for pressing the coffee grounds through the water to the bottom of the cylinder once it's done brewing, you can actually use a pull method to achieve the same results — without the messy cleanup. Instead of adding the water and coffee grounds (using the ideal 1:17 coffee-to-water ratio, of course) followed by the plunger, you should add the water and coffee grounds after the plunger has been pressed to the bottom. Once the coffee has brewed for the desired amount of time, you then simply pull the plunger up, catching all the grounds as you do; this is known as the French pull method.