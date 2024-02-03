12 Ways To Add More Flavor To French Press Coffee

The French press is an ideal way to achieve rich, flavorful coffee. Because the brewing process is manual, using a French press allows you to adjust everything about the way you brew your coffee. If you're trying to ace brewing the perfect strength and flavor of your favorite roast, a French press is the way to go.

The French press — also known by its original name, a cafetière — was first created in the 1850s. Its popularity first spiked in the mid-1950s, and it's still widely popular today as an easy way to create a flavorful home coffee brew. Though using a French press isn't a time-consuming task, it can take a few tries to figure out all the best ways to make the perfect cup of coffee. If you're brewing up a weak cup each morning and wondering where you might be going wrong, here are a few ways to improve the strength and flavor of your French press coffee.