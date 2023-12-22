Orange Zest Is The Citrus Twist Your Morning Cup Of Coffee Needs

Coffee purists often cringe at the mere thought of adding anything beyond a touch of creamer to their beloved cup of coffee (and even that might be pushing it). But if you're up for trying something different, here's an idea to consider: Try adding a few flakes of orange zest! The natural acidity found in the zest can surprisingly mellow out the coffee's bitter undertones. Plus, the zest, brimming with aromatic essential oils, can give your brew a lovely, fresh aroma.

Incorporating zest into your coffee is a simple process. Just finely grate the outermost layer of an orange's skin, mix it into the grounds, then brew it. Be careful with your rasp and zester, and make sure you don't dig too deep into the peel, however. Underneath the orange coat is a white layer called the pith, which is notorious for being bitter. It's definitely not what you want in your coffee! How much zest to add depends on your taste.

For those who prefer their coffee on the sweeter side (with sugar and cream), adding a teaspoon of zest per quarter cup of ground coffee will do the trick, since the zest will compete with the flavor and aroma of the sugar and cream, too. However, if you like it black or want to savor the coffee's natural flavor (especially recommended for specialty or premium coffee aficionados), just half a teaspoon should suffice. It'll infuse your coffee with the desired citrusy aroma while still allowing the coffee's robust character to shine through.