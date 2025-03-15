The Absolute Best Low-Tannin Red Wine Varieties
The world of wine is filled with its own lingo, whether you're scanning the back label on a bottle or reading a review by a wine critic. As a Certified Specialist of Wine, a lot of my expertise involves terms that won't be familiar to the average person. To some extent, having a common vocabulary makes it easier to share descriptions and comment on features about specific bottles. However, more often than not, words become twisted into convoluted analyses of characteristics pertaining to a wine — to the detriment of consumers.
Thankfully, there aren't all that many words to understand to be able to gauge the general features of a bottle. When it comes to red wine (and orange, but that's another story), tannins are a useful quality to refer to in order to describe what's in your glass. Most notably, they produce an astringent feeling in your mouth, leaving a dry sensation akin to drinking over-steeped tea or eating a piece of bitter chocolate.
Now, high-tannin wines certainly have their place; paired with a fatty cut of steak, they are desirable because they act like a palate cleanser. Additionally, tannins add structure to a wine, and typically help extend its longevity. However, if you are looking for a red wine pairing for a lighter style of food, or simply don't enjoy their sensory quality, these are the best low-tannin red grape varieties to look for.
Gamay
Gamay might be one of the most beloved low-tannin red grape varieties on the market. It's grown around the world in small quantities, but the majority of the volume comes from France. In particular, it shines in the Beaujolais region just south of Burgundy. Its origins aren't totally clear, but it likely didn't originate too far, as it appears to be a genetic offspring of pinot noir, another local variety.
In the 14th century, gamay was considered inferior to pinot, and the overzealous Duke of Burgundy even tried to eliminate all traces of it in the prestigious growing region. In so doing, he pushed for it to be planted outside of the prized Burgundian terroir, in areas with granite soils that actually turned out to be more beneficial for gamay. Here in Beaujolais, the grape thrives, producing wines that range from cheap and easy to serious and sophisticated. The former typically encapsulates what is sold as Beaujolais Nouveau, a wine produced shortly after harvest, while the latter is further broken down into Crus, which refer to the villages where the fruit is grown.
For the lowest tannin red wine, Beaujolais Nouveau will be your best bet, as its hyper fresh nature and carbonic maceration (a type of quick fermentation) make it especially light and fruity. Expect notes of red fruit, bananas, and even bubblegum! Cru Beaujolais is more elegant, retaining some fruitiness (albeit more dark fruit notes), along with aromas of flowers and spice.
Pinot noir
As one of the most beloved red grapes around, pinot noir is an excellent candidate if you're looking for a wine that's low on the tannin spectrum. This is due to its thin skins, one of the main sources of tannins, which also lend the wines their delicate hue. Grown in over 25 countries, pinot noir is undeniably international, and its widespread popularity means it's also produced in a range of styles.
In some regions, pinot noir is fermented in new oak, which infuses the wine with tannins, and at an extreme, can detract from its nuances and push the flavors out of balance. While subtle oak influence can add structure, too much overwhelms the light grape.
To minimize the tannins in your pinot, look for options fermented and aged in neutral oak, stainless steel, or concrete vats. This will vary widely by producer and region, but is often indicated on the bottle label. New Zealand, coastal Chile, the Russian River Valley in California, and Burgundy, France, are good places to start.
Frappato
Grown almost exclusively in Sicily, frappato is a light-bodied low-tannin red grape variety worth adding to your repertoire. Considering the size of Sicily and the grape's minimal presence anywhere else (aside from the region of Puglia in mainland Italy), it's not too hard to hone in on a producer making a good quality frappato wine. Often enough, it shows up in blends with other indigenous grapes like nero d'Avola or nerello mascalese, which can skew its sensory qualities and increase the tannin levels.
Still, some producers make single varietal frappato wines or blends that feature it dominantly. These wines display notes of red fruits, like berries, pomegranate, and cherry. Hints of tobacco and baking spices add complexity to the palate, giving frappato a lively character that makes it pleasant to pair with roasted vegetables, poultry, and even lamb. Some versions are comparable to gamay wines from Beaujolais, so if you're a fan of this style, it's worth seeking out this Italian alternative.
Zweigelt
As the most planted red grape variety in Austria (covering around 13% of the country's vineyard area), zweigelt is still in its youth. It was developed in the 1920s as a cross between two local grapes, and over the past century it has steadily thrived. Still, considering the grape is primarily grown in Austria (with some plantings in Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Canada,) it is not yet a staple on restaurant wine lists. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a flavor-packed low tannin wine, this is a versatile option that spans a few styles.
Zweigelt can be bright and high-acid with prominent red cherry and raspberry flavors, mingling with black pepper, licorice, and chocolate. This versatile grape can also be a little bolder with darker fruit notes and more concentrated spice, giving it additional structure to pair with heartier foods. Versions fermented or aged in oak typically exhibit more tannins, so stick to more youthful styles to avoid astringent characteristics.
Schiava
This South Tyrolean red grape goes by a lot of names (vernatsch and trollinger among others), and they all share an aromatic flavor profile that keeps every sip delightful. Though it's mainly grown in its native region of northern Italy, it is also planted in Germany, where it benefits from cool climate conditions. There's no hiding the thin skins on this grape; aside from minimal tannins, it also displays a notably pale hue that makes its bold fragrance all the more unexpected.
Curiously enough, some people compare schiava's sweet fruity nature to cotton candy, but there's more to it than that. Floral aromas are present on the palate, along with various red fruits, like raspberry, strawberry, cherry, red currant, and pomegranate. Hints of dried fruit and flowers akin to potpourri are sometimes noted, too, adding complexity to this wine. Look for schiava from the Caldaro area of South Tyrol for an elegant low-tannin option, and skip blends with lagrein, which has a heftier tannin structure.
Dolcetto
Translated as "little sweet one" in Italian, dolcetto hints at its nature from the very start. While it isn't sweet like a dessert wine, it boasts fragrant aromas and a low acidity that lean toward a sweeter profile. It is also in contrast to other local grapes from the region of Piedmont, especially nebbiolo, which is known for its powerful tannins that make Barolo and Barbaresco wines so age-worthy. Aside from its homeland in Italy, dolcetto is also grown in Australia and some parts of the U.S.
Dolcetto typically features notes of violets and chocolate, along with dark fruits that add a bit more intensity. Hints of spice and almond are sometimes present, too, and its fruit character can range from slightly tart to ripe, depending on the growing region. Dolcetto wines are commonly vinified quickly with minimal skin contact to keep the tannins low, but some takes can veer toward more notable tannins. As such, it's worth reading the back label on the bottle, asking a wine store clerk, or doing a quick research on a particular producer.
Barbera
Another Piedmontese native, barbera is often dismissed in favor of its more prestigious vineyard neighbor, nebbiolo, but it's well worth seeking out for its own attributes. Aside from Piedmont, it's grown in other regions of Italy, as well as the U.S., Australia, and Argentina. The light-bodied low-tannin (albeit very dark) wine offers a vibrant aromatic palate and fresh acidity that make it an excellent option to pair with food.
Notes of cherry are typically prominent in many barbera wines, along with strawberry, plum, and black cherry. It also tends to exhibit hints of spice, flowers, and a subtly savory character reminiscent of mushrooms and herbs that keeps it intriguing. In some cases, barbera is fermented or aged in oak casks, adding a subtle tannic layer and richness to the palate. Still, the young and lively versions are especially palatable and worth seeking out for a food-friendly red wine to accompany a meal.
Bonarda
Considering it's the grape with the third largest vineyard area in Spain, it's surprising that bobal isn't more well known. Found primarily in the southeast of the country, this red grape is commonly blended with other varieties (especially tempranillo and garnacha) to impart its aromatic characteristics. Single-varietal bobal is starting to become more popular, offering more insight into this pleasant red wine grape. Bobal features notes of blackberry and pomegranate, as well as licorice, black tea, and cocoa.
While it's not entirely lacking tannins, they are generally subtle in nature and add to the wine's complexity and body, rather than overpowering with astringency. That said, it can be a fine line considering the grape boasts fairly thick skins. As such, it's helpful to read up on a bottle prior to purchase, to determine whether it veers toward silkier, velvety tannins, or bolder more structured ones. Additionally, bobal is used to make excellent rosé wines, which is another way to taste the variety while sticking to a lower tannin option.
Bobal
As with many confusing aspects of wine, bonarda refers to two distinct grape varieties — one in Argentina and one in Italy. More specifically, the former is originally from the French region of Savoie, where it is also known as douce noire, and elsewhere as charbono. Though it is primarily grown in Argentina nowadays (it's one of the country's most planted grapes), there are bonarda vineyards in California as well.
Bonarda features notes of dark fruit like plum and cherry, stewed fruit, baking spices, and graphite. Winemakers often use it to produce fruit-forward high-acid wines with low tannins or as a blending grape (often with malbec). It comes off as a juicy ready-to-drink wine, but bonarda is increasingly being used in wines that display more complexity and interest to discerning critics. Though it generally exhibits soft tannins, bonarda wines made with fruit from older vines or aged in oak tend to be more concentrated and tannic.
Cinsault
Cinsault or cinsaut, depending on the bottling, is a French wine grape that deserves to step into the spotlight rather than continue to be a supporting character. It certainly plays that role well, most famously in red and rosé blends in Southern France, but single varietal cinsault is just as worthy. Aside from France, it is grown in warm regions like South Africa, Chile, Morocco, Australia, California, and Lebanon, where it ripens fully while maintaining its nuanced fragrance. Its ability to tolerate heat and minimal water makes it an excellent candidate as climate conditions change.
The grape displays notes of red fruits, like tart cherry, raspberry, and red currant, as well as a floral violet essence and a hint of black tea. It sometimes exhibits a hint of smokiness that infuses complexity into wines, while remaining fairly light bodied and elegant. Overall, it is relatively low in alcohol and tannins, with a refreshing acidity that keeps it lively on the palate.
Lambrusco di Sorbara
Lambrusco is a fizzy red Italian wine from the region of Emilia-Romagna, named after the family of grapes it's made with. If sparkling red wine isn't already in your repertoire, it's a delicious way to infuse a festive air to any occasion. Although there are many varieties of Lambrusco, six of them are more commonly blended, including Lambrusco di Sorbara, which can also be used to make a single-varietal wine. This grape is typically considered to have the highest quality of the lot and dates back to the 800s.
Lambrusco di Sorbara boasts rich floral aromas and a perfumed fragrance that give it plenty of character. It also offers plenty of fruitiness, with notes of strawberries, raspberries, cherries, watermelon, and orange blossom. This variety displays a delicate ruby hue in the glass, as well as a lively acidity on the palate. These characteristics make it an excellent companion to balance the other Lambrusco varieties, as well as a standout on its own.
St. Laurent
This Austrian grape variety is believed to be a member of the pinot noir family, which hints at its light yet aromatic nature. St. Laurent is primarily grown in Austria but is also found in Germany and Czech Republic, and other cool-climate growing regions like Canada and New Zealand. Though it shows up as dark and concentrated in the glass, wines made with St. Laurent are fairly fruity with hints of spice.
Expect dark cherry, blackberry, raspberry, and baking spices. Additional notes of chocolate and sweet tobacco add complexity to the glass. Some versions are fermented or aged in oak, which adds depth and tannins to the palate. With this type of vinification, St. Laurent can also stand to age for some years, further developing its aromas and nuances. As well, when the grape is harvested earlier in the season, the tannin structure tends to remain light, compared with a later harvest.
Corvina
You're far more likely to come across a Valpolicella blend than a single-varietal corvina, but the grape dominates in this popular North Italian red wine (it has to comprise 45 to 95% of the blend). Corvina is light bodied and low tannin, with a refreshing acidity that keeps the flavors bright. This pale red wine displays notes of sour cherry and plum on the palate, as well an herbaceous character that lends a savory touch. Some versions offer a floral, chocolatey, and spiced peppery note as well, adding further complexity to the glass.
Aside from Valpolicella blends, you'll find corvina featured in Amarone and Valpolicella Ripasso wines. These blends are made with dried grapes (entirely or partially, respectively), which results in a far more concentrated taste and tannic structure. If you're in the market for a low-tannin option, skip the Amarone and Ripasso and reach for a young Valpolicella instead.
Brachetto
With a minimal tannin content and light body, brachetto shines brightly in the glass. In particular, it's used to make lightly sparkling sweet wines called Brachetto d'Acqui, after their region of production in Piedmont, Italy. Since the wines aren't usually fermented to dryness, they are also quite low in alcohol, making them an all around great option if you're looking for a red wine that's subdued in those regards. However, what it lacks in alcohol, tannin, and body, it more than makes up for in bold aromas.
Brachetto has a fruit-forward character, heavy in red fruit notes like strawberry and raspberry, as well as hints of citrus and stone fruit. It also boasts a notable fragrant essence, with floral (especially rose) and candied fruit aromas. This low tannin variety is a great match for desserts, in particular if they are chocolate, cream, or berry based. In fact, the lack of astringency makes it a good match for dark chocolate, which often clashes with more structured wines.
Listán negro
To be fair, if you're unfamiliar with listán negro, it's probably because it grows almost exclusively on the Canary Islands (with a tiny proportion growing in Peru, too). This archipelago of Spanish islands off the northwestern coast of Africa is home to numerous volcanoes, and in turn, volcanic soil, which delivers unique characteristics to the vines thanks to its mineral composition. The grape is often vinified in a light style via carbonic maceration, resulting in a fruity wine with smooth tannins.
Listán negro offers notes of red cherry, strawberry, and banana, when carbonic maceration is in the picture. It is not dissimilar to Beaujolais Nouveau wines made with gamay. However, it can also be produced in a more traditional style, including with oak fermentation, which adds body and structure to the palate. On the flip side, it also shows up as a rosé wine, showcasing fruit, spice, and minerality in the glass.