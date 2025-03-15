The Absolute Best Low-Tannin Red Wine Varieties

The world of wine is filled with its own lingo, whether you're scanning the back label on a bottle or reading a review by a wine critic. As a Certified Specialist of Wine, a lot of my expertise involves terms that won't be familiar to the average person. To some extent, having a common vocabulary makes it easier to share descriptions and comment on features about specific bottles. However, more often than not, words become twisted into convoluted analyses of characteristics pertaining to a wine — to the detriment of consumers.

Thankfully, there aren't all that many words to understand to be able to gauge the general features of a bottle. When it comes to red wine (and orange, but that's another story), tannins are a useful quality to refer to in order to describe what's in your glass. Most notably, they produce an astringent feeling in your mouth, leaving a dry sensation akin to drinking over-steeped tea or eating a piece of bitter chocolate.

Now, high-tannin wines certainly have their place; paired with a fatty cut of steak, they are desirable because they act like a palate cleanser. Additionally, tannins add structure to a wine, and typically help extend its longevity. However, if you are looking for a red wine pairing for a lighter style of food, or simply don't enjoy their sensory quality, these are the best low-tannin red grape varieties to look for.