A Wine Expert's Favorite Lambruscos To Pair With Tomato Sauce Dishes

Lambrusco is a sparkling red wine, named after the grape used to produce it. Because there are over 60 varieties of the Lambrusco grape — although most Lambrusco wines are made from one of six varieties — various styles of Lambrusco range from very sweet to very dry. As for the flavor profile, most Lambruscos are acidic and fruity, with common notes of cherry, watermelon, and strawberry.

Lambruscos can be paired with a number of dishes — including tomato sauce dishes. To find out the details of this pairing, Tasting Table spoke to an expert: Nathan Grunow, the wine director at Jovanina's Broken Italian in Denver, Colorado. Giving an overview of the state of Lambrusco wines, Grunow says, "Lambrusco, which was once the most popular Italian import, has gone through a recent uptick in quality and depth. Producers working in 'off-dry' or fully dry formats are making fun and energetic wines that occasionally retain just enough bright, purple-fruited sweetness with fresh, popping acidity."

Grunow's first recommendation: a Cleto Chiarli Vigneto Cialdini. He explains, "[It's] a fresh, lightly sweet red that's both light on its feet and a great pair with a lighter red sauce." Perhaps you would pair this with pasta featuring a classic tomato sauce or even a penne alla vodka.