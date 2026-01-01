10 Tips You Need To Make Better Coffee In Your Moka Pot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're brewing your very first cup of moka pot coffee or your thousandth, there's always something new to learn that can help you make better coffee. Moka pots are also known as stovetop espresso makers, and have been allowing coffee lovers to make superior coffee at home — without a fancy machine — since 1933. The perfect cup starts with how you wash your pot and ensuring you use the right water and beans, and ends with what you put in your coffee.

The first time I tasted moka pot coffee was at a friend's house in the early 2000s. As a coffee nerd and a former Gloria Jean's barista, I was instantly hooked by how rich and smooth the flavor was. It made for a far superior cappuccino than my cheap espresso machine, which was taking up valuable counter space. So, I bought a moka pot of my own, and have been making coffee with it ever since. While I've acquired other types of coffee makers since, the moka pot is still my default. I like the ceremony and simplicity, as well as the plain fact that it makes great coffee.

Over the years, I've brewed thousands of cups of moka pot coffee. I've also experimented a lot, and there are many pieces of wisdom I've gleaned along the way. So, if you're ready to discover some new tips for how to use your moka pot to make better coffee, read on.