10 Moka Pot Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs

The moka pot was first introduced in Italy in the 1930s and made robust, strong coffee resembling espresso. It was one of the first inventions to bring the luxury of café-quality coffee into the everyday home.

But coffee is an art form, and like any art form, it requires patience, knowledge, and craft to prepare well. Something as complex as coffee's flavor profile is easy to mess up, especially when using a moka pot, which relies on a high-heat, high-steam percolation system. Of course, there are steps you need to take during the brewing process, as well as maintaining and caring for your moka pot.

It can certainly sound like a lot of work. Admittedly, a moka pot requires a bit more attention and knowledge than other coffee makers, but once you take the time to learn about this coffee maker and find your groove, it will provide you with a perfectly creamy, balanced, and intense brew. Here are some of the most common mistakes to avoid with a moka pot.