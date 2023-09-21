How To Brew A Simple Cup Of Coffee On The Stovetop

Coffee makers may be popular, but they aren't the only way to brew your morning cuppa. There are plenty of reasons to reach back to the old ways of making coffee. After all, humans have been drinking coffee since long before appliances were around. You may like the convenience of turning it on, but machines require maintenance and, if you aren't cleaning it right, you're probably getting a funky taste on the back end. There's also the coffee oils to think about. Paper filters enjoy a commanding role in the coffee world, but they filter out the rich coffee oils, making for an arguably subpar drink.

Whatever your reason is for trying it, making coffee on the stove is more than a second-class alternative. It can seem a little intimidating since you don't want the coffee grounds to end up in the mug but, once you know how to do it, you'll think it's funny how afraid you were. It's cowboy coffee from the comforts of your own home.