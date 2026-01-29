22 Fruits To Dip In Chocolate Besides Strawberries
Whether it's Valentine's Day, date night, a birthday surprise, or just a dinner party with friends, the ultimate finger food dessert to share has always been chocolate-dipped strawberries. They read romantic, special, classy, and chic. However, there are plenty of other fruits you should be dipping in chocolate besides strawberries, especially if your aim is to create something unique or memorable. As a recipe designer and chef, I strive to create something out of the ordinary based on beloved classics, which never fails to create intrigue. So, if you're ready to flex your culinary creativity and have some fun with chocolate, you're in the right place.
When creating a shift in a classic like strawberries and chocolate, you may have to adapt to create congruency. This means you might consider changing the type of chocolate you're using, adding additional ingredients to round out the flavor, or even using frozen fruit or dried fruit instead of fresh. Getting your fruit to stick to the chocolate is a whole other story, so it's best to dive in with a plan in mind. Almost any fruit can be paired with chocolate, but these 22 fruits to dip in chocolate are guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds.
Mango
The honey-like sweetness or mangos coupled with the juicy and fibrous texture pair well with both a soft chocolate dip, or a hard chocolate casing. Use a cup with a thin rim to slice the mango off the skin, and use a knife to cut it before blotting it dry and dipping the slices halfway into melted chocolate. Consider dried mango for a chewier mouthfeel.
Raspberries
Although raspberries are rather small and soft, they can be dipped into milk, white, or dark chocolate. You can also fill raspberries with chocolate. I recommend dipping the whole fruit into the melted chocolate, and coating it in its entirety. Larger, firmer raspberries work best, and you can even include them in your homemade chocolate truffles.
Pineapple
As an ultra structured and fibrous fruit, pineapple holds its shape well and makes a sweet and tropical pairing well with melted dark chocolate. Use freshly cut pineapple rings, or bite-sized slices. Blot the fruit dry before dipping it, or drizzle melted chocolate over the top for a more playful aesthetic.
Cherries
There's a reason cherry cordials are so popular. The rich, deep flavor of the fruit parallels the depth of dark chocolate. Use dark cherries and hold them by the stem to easily dip them into your vat of melted chocolate. Consider removing the pits from the fruits before dipping them to prevent damage to your teeth. This is especially important if you'll be serving them to guests.
Bananas
The best way to enjoy chocolate-covered bananas is to freeze them. You can dip whole, peeled bananas in milk or dark chocolate, or slice them first. Use coconut oil in your melted chocolate, and pop them in the freezer before enjoying them. Frozen bananas read like ice cream, and the chocolate coating makes them ultra sweet. Add nut butter for enhanced density.
Apples
Slice apples and dip them halfway into dark chocolate. Drizzle apples with milk, white chocolate, or caramel for a playful aesthetic. Apple slices will oxidize, so eat them quickly, or toss them in a little lemon juice to extend their life. You can also completely coat the slices to prevent oxidation. Granny Smith or Honeycrisp are both flavorful options. Tart varieties add complexity and contrast.
Peaches
Although peaches are soft and ultra juicy, their flavor profile is perfect when paired with melted chocolate. Use the squeeze test to find the best supermarket peaches. Consider half-dipping fresh peach slices into chocolate or using dehydrated peaches. Use melting chocolate that hardens at room temperature to create a stable casing for the soft fruit. Dark chocolate is always my favorite pick, but choose milk chocolate for a sweeter flavor.
Fig
Both fresh and dried figs make fantastic candidates to dip into dark chocolate. Figs have a crunchy texture and a complex flavor. The brown sugar, berry, and honey-like notes pair well with the rich intensity of chocolate. Coat the entire fig with a thin layer of chocolate. Pick the best figs with a deep color and heavy feel.
Persimmon
Persimmons, which have an apricot, melon, and almost cinnamon-like flavor, are soft when ripe. They can be sliced and dipped into melted chocolate, creating a honey-sweet, warming, juicy flavor to contrast with the deep richness of dark chocolate. The color contrast is lovely, and the fruit is unique. Consider adding some chili spice or cinnamon to the melted chocolate to bring out the warmth of the persimmon.
Blueberries
When dunking blueberries in chocolate, you must use dark chocolate. The acidic and tart flavor of the blueberries mellows with the bitter and sweet notes of the dark chocolate. Use fresh or frozen blueberries, and submerge them in the melted chocolate, then retrieve them with a fork. For a more intense flavor, consider the smaller and bolder wild Maine blueberries. Let them fully harden, because you'll need to use your fingers for easy snacking.
Apricots
One of the best fruits out there for dipping in chocolate is apricots. Although juicy, they have a somewhat textured or even rough flesh that sticks well to liquid chocolate. Because of the mellow sweetness, you can use milk, dark, or even white chocolate to complement the fruit. For a bolder texture, try dried Turkish apricots dipped halfway in chocolate. These are a must-have on your next charcuterie board.
Orange
Often, you'll find orange-flavored dark chocolate, which contains some intensely aromatic orange oil. There are plenty of other ways to pair the two flavors. You can dip peeled orange slices into chocolate, coat candied orange peels with chocolate, or drizzle candied oranges with chocolate. If you're dipping fresh oranges into chocolate, be sure to use peeled orange sections instead of slices. The dry membrane is easier to coat with chocolate.
Starfruit
One of the most beautiful fruits you can dip into chocolate is starfruit, also known as carambola. When sliced into cross sections, the sweet fruit presents as glowing yellow stars. If aesthetics is important to you, this fruit needs to be on your radar. With a mellow grape-like flavor, the crisp and juicy fruit is slightly tart and pairs well with, you guessed it, dark chocolate.
Pears
When it comes to classy fruit, pears are at the top of the list. Although you have to time them perfectly, having a slightly underripe, tart pear for chocolate dipping is not the end of the world. Bartlett pears are a great option, as they aren't terribly mushy and tend to hold their structure. Although dark chocolate is my top choice, you could certainly go ultra-sweet with a milk chocolate coating.
Plums
If you're looking for depth and romance, choose tart and rich plums to dip into dark chocolate. They are ultra juicy, so you'll want to blot them after slicing. To elevate plain plums, sprinkle them with an almost undetectable amount of salt. This will also enhance the chocolate and create a complex mouthfeel.
Coconut
Coconut meat is an underrated fruit for snacking. It makes for the perfect fruit to dip into chocolate because of its solid form and crunchy texture. The simple addition for a perfect chocolate coating is coconut oil, so why not just lean into the flavor? This creative way to use coconut makes for the perfect tropical sweet snack or dessert. Buy pre-cut coconut meat for easier preparation.
Kiwi
Everyone loves a spoonful of kiwi, but in what other capacity are you really using the bright and zingy fruit? Because kiwi contains those crunchy seeds, the contrast with the smooth chocolate creates intriguing duality. The tangy, sweet, and tropical undertones taste phenomenal with a dark chocolate coating, but opt for milk chocolate for an even sweeter flavor. Peel and slice raw kiwi into rounds before dunking halfway into melted chocolate.
Dates
Dates are more versatile than they are given credit for, and are just about the sweetest dried fruit out there. If you're looking for sticky, gooey, memorable sweetness, then it's time you started dipping your dates into chocolate. Stuff them with peanut butter or peanuts before coating them with chocolate for a snickers-like flavor, to stuff them with cream cheese for chocolate cheesecake bites. Just be sure to pit them first.
Cherimoya
Not everywhere in the United States can you get your hands on the ice-cream like fruit, Cherimoya. With almost custard-like flesh, you'll want to slice them into pieces and freeze them before introducing melted chocolate. The creamy, tropical, almost bubbly-gum like flavor makes for the perfect dessert, and almost reads as an ice cream sundae when topped with a chocolate coating.
Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe is famous for versatility. Wrap slices in prosciutto, pair it with cheese or herbs, or enjoy it in a fruit salad. One of the best ways to enjoy the honey-sweet, floral, and juicy fruit is by dipping it in chocolate. Cut from the rind, seed, and dip each section partially into dark or milk chocolate. Cantaloupe is universally loved, and makes for an incredible chocolate-covered fruit dessert.
Pomegranate seeds
The hardest part of working with pomegranates is cutting and removing the seeds, mess-free. Once you have those seeds separated, drop them into melted chocolate, and use a strainer to retrieve them. Let them harden separated out on waxed paper, and enjoy little ultra-sweet jewels, packed with a pop of sweet juice and a little crunch. Dark chocolate is a must here, and this sweet treat can also be enjoyed frozen.
Watermelon
One of the easiest fruits to dip into chocolate and then eat mess-free is watermelon. Slice into large pizza-like triangles with the rind still on, or cut it the viral way by forming each slice into a long, easy-to-eat rectangle. Learn how to chocolate coat your watermelon by dipping it into various varieties of melted chocolate. The watery, refreshing crunch of the watermelon contrasts beautifully with the creamy, dense chocolate.