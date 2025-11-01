Find The Best Peaches At The Supermarket Using This (Harmless) Squeeze Test

A perfect peach is one of the most rewarding fruits to find at the market, but also the most frustrating. The search process can be rife with hard, unripe specimens, too-soft and rotting ones, and other subpar fruits you don't want to end up buying. To put an end to our shopping woes, we asked Nick Moless, Produce Senior Team Leader at Whole Foods Market & Amazon Worldwide Grocery, how to find the best peaches to take home.

Moless explained that using your senses is the best way to gauge the quality of peaches. While many of us have squeezed one in our hand to see if it's ripe, Moless recommended a gentler approach, telling us to "give the peach a gentle squeeze near the stem or the sides" and "use your thumb and fingers, not your whole hand." This method is effective yet harmless, as it won't make a large bruise in the fruit that will cause it to rot quickly.

The produce expert added that if the peach "feels firm like a baseball, it's not ready. If it feels soft, with a little give where the flesh springs back a bit, this is the golden zone for a perfect peach experience." Meanwhile, if the fruit is super soft, squishy, and delicate, it might be suitable for ways to use up overripe peaches, but it won't stay edible for long. Plus, texture isn't everything. Moless also advises shoppers to use their eyes and noses.