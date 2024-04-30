Date Candy Tastes Like Snickers And Only Requires 3 Ingredients

We've all tried to stave off our craving for a candy bar by eating a piece of fruit. While fruit is a healthy choice, it's far from the decadent satisfaction you get from biting into a chewy, creamy, sweet chocolate bar. Enter date candy, which offers a delicious middle ground, using nutritious, all-natural ingredients. This three-ingredient recipe consists of dates, almond butter, and melted dark chocolate to create "party-sized" candies that taste like Snickers. Dates are the ultra-sweet, chewy vessel to stuff with a heaping spoonful of almond butter, coat with melted chocolate, and freeze until the chocolate hardens.

To execute the recipe, you'll start by pitting the dates, splitting them open by applying pressure with your thumbs in an outward motion, and removing the long, thin seed. This also creates the perfect opening for you to place a dollop of almond butter. Then, squeeze the opening back together and insert a toothpick horizontally through the middle of the date. The toothpick will serve as a handle for mess-free dipping into melted chocolate (you can also use a spoon to help cover every surface in a uniform coating of chocolate). Once you've submerged and coated the dates with chocolate, place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and into the freezer. They'll firm up in a few hours and last for months. The combination of nutty almond butter, bittersweet dark chocolate, and rich dates is as delicious and texturally decadent as a candy bar.