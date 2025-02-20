What Is Persimmon? A Quick Guide To The Fruit

Describing persimmons to the uninitiated can be hard because these fruits defy simple categorization. Some varieties look like tomatoes, have the mouthfeel of an apple, smell faintly of squash, and taste like cinnamon-dusted mango. Others, shaped like oversized, deeply orange acorns, can be either the best or the worst thing you've ever tasted. All persimmons, however, are berries of the Diospyros genus, a name derived from Greek words meaning "divine grain" or "food of the gods."

Advertisement

Curiously, Diospyros trees are native to two very distant parts of the world. In North America, Indigenous populations have long savored the Diospyros virginiana variety, but its plum-sized fruits have eventually been overshadowed by the more widely cultivated Diospyros kaki. In the late 19th century, this succulent variety made its way to the U.S. from Japan, a country so keen on the fruit that its status there is akin to that of apples in America. However, it might not have become Japan's national fruit had it not been imported from China in the seventh century, where it has already thrived for millennia.

Today, most persimmons grown in the U.S. are produced in California. A century ago, when persimmon trees saw a surge in plantings, the astringent hachiya was the top cultivar. But despite the promotional efforts of what was then the Southern California Persimmon Growers Association, it failed to become a staple, and it took several decades — and another wave of Asian immigration — for persimmon to come back in vogue, this time with the ready-to-eat, non-astringent fuyu.

Advertisement