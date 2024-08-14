Here's How To Choose The Perfect Persimmons From The Grocery Store

If you enjoy the delight of a bright persimmon, you'll know that picking the perfect one at the grocery store is crucial. These delicious fruits are typically in season between the months of October and January, making them something of a rare treat. There are many different ways to cook with persimmons, so you'll want to grab the best of them for your favorite dishes. The most important step in determining whether or not persimmons are ripe and ready to eat is to pick up each one and giving it a good look and squeeze.

When shopping at the grocery store, you're likely to find both of the main types of persimmons: fuyu and hachiya. The fuyu variety is characterized by a squat roundness that makes it look similar to a beefsteak tomato. In contrast, a hachiya has more of an acorn shape, slightly more similar to that of a Roma tomato.

The best way to tell if a fuyu persimmon is ripe is if its skin is a deeper orange color, and if you can smell a sweetness at the top near its stem. You can eat a fuyu persimmon even if it feels firm — in contrast with hachiya persimmons. With the latter variety, it's especially important to feel the fruit and ensure that it has a soft and squishy texture, because when a hachiya is not yet ripe, it will taste unpleasantly tart.