Here's How To Choose The Perfect Persimmons From The Grocery Store
If you enjoy the delight of a bright persimmon, you'll know that picking the perfect one at the grocery store is crucial. These delicious fruits are typically in season between the months of October and January, making them something of a rare treat. There are many different ways to cook with persimmons, so you'll want to grab the best of them for your favorite dishes. The most important step in determining whether or not persimmons are ripe and ready to eat is to pick up each one and giving it a good look and squeeze.
When shopping at the grocery store, you're likely to find both of the main types of persimmons: fuyu and hachiya. The fuyu variety is characterized by a squat roundness that makes it look similar to a beefsteak tomato. In contrast, a hachiya has more of an acorn shape, slightly more similar to that of a Roma tomato.
The best way to tell if a fuyu persimmon is ripe is if its skin is a deeper orange color, and if you can smell a sweetness at the top near its stem. You can eat a fuyu persimmon even if it feels firm — in contrast with hachiya persimmons. With the latter variety, it's especially important to feel the fruit and ensure that it has a soft and squishy texture, because when a hachiya is not yet ripe, it will taste unpleasantly tart.
The right persimmons to use in your favorite dishes
Once you've scoured the grocery store to find the right persimmons, you can use them in all different types of foods that include appetizers, entrees, snacks, and even desserts. The most distinct difference between fuyu and hachiya varieties is the level of astringency in either one. Whereas hachiya persimmons are known to be particularly astringent, fuyus are much more mild and sweet. Biting into a ripe fuyu persimmon will typically provide a firm texture with a honey-sweet taste. A ripe hachiya will be more squishy, with a texture that is similar to pudding.
Fuyu persimmons' natural sweetness makes them ideal for dessert-type dishes, while the natural astringency of hachiyas makes them better for savory-type snacks. For example, the ripest fuyu persimmons are the perfect ingredients for an amazing persimmon bread pudding. They can also be used in other desserts like pies or cheesecakes, or even in a broiled cheese dip with persimmons.
If you're looking for an excellent breakfast dish, try fuyus in an amaranth breakfast bowl with persimmon, honey, and tahini. With hachiya persimmons, you can make a variety of delicious breads or chutneys. You can also add them to salads. However you pluck your persimmons from the grocery store, make sure to check the smell, color, and firmness to ensure they are ripe and ready to go.