How To Flavor Homemade Kombucha Like A Pro
Of all the many fermented drinks to know, kombucha may be our favorite. And while there are plenty of fan-favorite kombucha brands on the market, there are undeniable benefits that come with making and caring for your own kombucha, starting with the fact that you can flavor the fizzy, probiotic-filled drink precisely how you please. However, given the delicate nature of the SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) that is vital to the fermentation process, you do want to be mindful when approaching this step.
Emma Christensen, homebrewing expert and author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider" tells Tasting Table, "Only flavor your kombucha after it's done fermenting and after you've removed the SCOBY. Otherwise, the SCOBY could develop mold or off flavors that could transfer to your future batches."
Keeping that in mind, there are various methods of flavoring your fermented sip, starting with the simple addition of fruit juice. "The absolute easiest way to flavor your kombucha is to add a little fruit juice to the bottle," Christensen says. "Pour an inch or two of your favorite fruit juice into each bottle, then add fermented, ready-to-drink kombucha on top until the bottle is filled," she explains. "Add more fruit juice if you like juicier kombucha, or less if you like it lightly flavored. You can also taste one of the bottles after filling and adjust the amount of juice in the following bottles as needed."
Using whole fruits or spices to flavor kombucha
If you want to use fresher ingredients over fruit juice, as well as infuse different herbs and spices into your drink, you can certainly do that too, although it will require taking a different approach. For one thing, you'll have to remove the SCOBY from your fermentation jar before adding your preferred ingredients. Emma Christensen recommends setting it aside with 2 cups of already-fermented kombucha to use for your next batch. After that, you're ready to add in your fruits and/or spices, letting them sit and distill their flavors into the SCOBY-less fermentation jar.
When it comes to flavoring with fruit, the homebrewing expert has some tips: "Any fresh or frozen fruits will work! Just make sure they're cleaned and any non-edible portions are removed (like stems and seeds). Cut larger fruits like apples or mangos into chunks, and gently mash smaller fruits like blueberries or raspberries to release their juices." And if you want to add spices like cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg, Christensen advises only using whole versions because ground spices can lead to your kombucha developing a bitter taste and gritty mouthfeel.
After adding a small amount of fruit, spices, or both, the expert tells us to wait for 24 hours to taste. "Add more if you want a stronger flavor and wait another 24 hours. Continue until you like the flavor." Once you've achieved the right potency of taste, you simply have to strain out the flavored-to-perfection liquid to bottle and enjoy.
Flavor combinations to try in kombucha
Now that you know how to flavor your next batch of homemade kombucha, let's talk about what, exactly, you should flavor it with. Emma Christensen provided some great ideas for infusing whole fruits, including apples, raspberries, and blueberries. The possibilities for experimentation are practically endless. You can combine apple, cinnamon, and maple syrup, for example, to create a warming, winter-ready version of the fermented beverage. Alternatively, you could brighten things up for the warmer months with a classic strawberry-lemon blend or a zesty citrus-mint, utilizing a blend of orange juice, lemon juice, and mint leaves. Got a passion for passion fruit? Pair some pulp with pomegranate juice and sugar to sweeten your sip, or give it a tropical twist with hibiscus, mango, and pineapple.
Indeed, for even more flavoring ideas, you can't go wrong tapping into the homebrewing community over on Reddit. In one thread on the r/Kombucha subreddit, users share their other favorite additions, including cucumbers and jalapenos and a unique pumpkin blend featuring pumpkin purée, apple juice, and pumpkin pie spice. As one Reddit user writes in the thread, "You can use anything and you should. Have fun experimenting." We certainly agree.