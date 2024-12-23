How To Flavor Homemade Kombucha Like A Pro

Of all the many fermented drinks to know, kombucha may be our favorite. And while there are plenty of fan-favorite kombucha brands on the market, there are undeniable benefits that come with making and caring for your own kombucha, starting with the fact that you can flavor the fizzy, probiotic-filled drink precisely how you please. However, given the delicate nature of the SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) that is vital to the fermentation process, you do want to be mindful when approaching this step.

Emma Christensen, homebrewing expert and author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider" tells Tasting Table, "Only flavor your kombucha after it's done fermenting and after you've removed the SCOBY. Otherwise, the SCOBY could develop mold or off flavors that could transfer to your future batches."

Keeping that in mind, there are various methods of flavoring your fermented sip, starting with the simple addition of fruit juice. "The absolute easiest way to flavor your kombucha is to add a little fruit juice to the bottle," Christensen says. "Pour an inch or two of your favorite fruit juice into each bottle, then add fermented, ready-to-drink kombucha on top until the bottle is filled," she explains. "Add more fruit juice if you like juicier kombucha, or less if you like it lightly flavored. You can also taste one of the bottles after filling and adjust the amount of juice in the following bottles as needed."

