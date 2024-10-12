The Fall Fruits You Should Be Roasting, But Aren't

In our book, apples are just one of the unofficial Big Five Fall Fruits that home cooks should be roasting (but probably aren't). Along with apples, our luscious roasted fall fruit lineup includes pears, pomegranates, figs, and persimmons. Roasted pears make for an irresistible autumn dessert and are the unsung Ophelia of the fall season's cornucopia. To make them, peel and halve the pears, remove the seeds and core them, and then bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes until they're soft. You can also add other flavorful ingredients like dry white wine, cinnamon, or sea salt to the roasting pan to customize the flavor of this highly adaptable fruit.

The best pears for roasting are those that are firm but ripe; Bosc and Anjou pears work especially well. Roasted pears function beautifully in this sweet-savory roasted pear and Manchego salad, but are also great on their own or over vanilla ice cream. If you're feeling ambitious, you could even make this fall jewel stretch into the winter months by turning those roasted pears into a flavorful spiced jam with star anise.

It's also good to know how to eat and cook with pomegranate seeds (aka arils). These tasty morsels can be roasted on a sheet pan over low heat for a quick stint in the oven, bringing out their natural sweetness and adding a texturally pleasant crunch. Use those roasted pomegranate seeds to garnish an autumnal salad. Or, you could swap out the blueberries for pomegranates to make an elevated version of these cardamom blueberry muffins. On the savory end, roasted pomegranate seeds would also make a colorful relish atop sweet, skillet-roasted carrots, glazed salmon with shallots and fennel, or these apple chutney-stuffed pork chops.