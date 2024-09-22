How To Roast Pears For An Irresistible Fall Dessert

Two of the best pear varieties to use for roasting are Bosc and Anjou, since they're sturdy enough that they won't fall apart in the oven. After slice them in half and removing their seeds, just place them in a baking dish skin-side down, and top with your flavorings of choice. Classic fall ingredients that pair well (excuse the pun) include cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, ground ginger, star anise, cloves, vanilla extract, brown sugar, and also a tiny sprinkle of salt to offset the sweetness. You can stop here, or add honey, maple syrup, or molasses for extra rich sweetness, or go for lemon juice for a little brightness to contrast all the warming flavors. Tossing in a small cube of butter in the center of each pear half will help that lovely caramelized flavor peak.

When you're satisfied, flip your pears over and bake them in a 375 degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 or 30 minutes, or until a fork slides in easily. To make sure the cut side gets a little of that tasty caramelization too, flip them once more and bake them for another five minutes or so. To serve, you could add a sprinkling of chopped pecans or walnuts. Or, instead of the ice cream we mentioned, go for whipped cream or vanilla yogurt with more cinnamon or a drizzle of caramel sauce.

