Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread Recipe

You don't have to wait for the fall season to indulge in a warmly spiced loaf of cinnamon-apple bread. This swirled beauty comes together easily for an impressive loaf that's subtly sweet with a tender crumb. It's perfect for toasting and slathering with jam or butter, makes excellent French toast, and can even be used as sandwich bread for a fruity twist.

This irresistible bread starts with a yeasted dough enriched with butter. The fluffy crumb and buttery flavor acts as the perfect canvas for a fruity apple filling. To make it, freshly diced apples are cooked down with butter, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice, and a touch of flour to help thicken the mixture. The filling is then cooled and spread over the dough before it's rolled up and transferred to a loaf pan for a beautifully swirled loaf.

No matter how you enjoy this gorgeous loaf, it's guaranteed to become a year-round staple. "If you're new to working with yeasted doughs, this loaf is a great place to start," says recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. "A stand mixer makes kneading the dough almost effortless, and it rolls up quickly and easily with the homemade apple filling for a sophisticated result."