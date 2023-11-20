12 Overlooked Ingredients You Need To Start Roasting

Roasting is the gold standard cooking method for many foods. It's easy to do and produces the most delicious results. Simply place your food of choice in a roasting pan or on a baking sheet, pop it into a hot oven, and wait for the magic to happen.

Roasting is the process of cooking food by surrounding it with hot air in a closed environment. It uses dry heat with no steam or cooking liquid required. Roasting has evolved from cooking foods over an open flame campfire style to cooking them uncovered on a rack in your oven. It caramelizes the natural sugars in food, bringing out their sweetness and creating a depth of flavor that can't be matched. Roasted foods are beautifully browned and crisp on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. It is a simple, go-to method for getting a tasty meal on the table with minimal preparation. Your go-to spices and a bit of olive oil are usually the only items necessary.

Perfectly roasted chicken is likely the first thing that comes to mind when roasting comes up, along with other favorites like crispy roasted potatoes or roasted asparagus. If you're willing to think outside the culinary box and embrace some new tastes and textures, you'll find there are scores of other foods, everything from lettuce to fruit, that can also benefit from a good roast.

Here are 12 overlooked foods you should start roasting immediately.