Chicken And Pear Panini Sandwiches Are Perfect Alongside Your Favorite Fall Soup

Some recipes send your mouth watering before the plated dish even hits the dining room table, and Tasting Table's chicken and pear panini, developed by Michelle McGlinn, is one of them. Though the combination of grilled chicken, melty brie cheese, and seasoned pears might be a surprising ingredient list for a sandwich, after one bite of this delicious creation, you'll be looking for opportunities to sneak this onto your rotating menu list. And the autumnal months are the perfect time to do so.

When served with your favorite bowl of soup — think creamy butternut squash, rich mushroom, or a hearty minestrone — this soup-and-sandwich duo satisfies bellies and palates in all the right ways. The crisp crunch of toasted bread dipped into a steaming curried roasted pumpkin and lentil soup is bound to have you leaving no crumb behind. Plus, the sweet and savory sandwich recipe can be put together in under 20 minutes, making the possible permutations of meal choices endless so you can tend to your cravings for not only the day but also the season.