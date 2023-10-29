Juicy Cherry Tomatoes Are Perfect For Dressing Up Flank Steak

If you have a flank steak waiting to be seared and in need of some flavor, you should consider reaching for some tomatoes instead of the spice rack. Flank steak is an affordable cut of meat that makes an easy and satisfying weeknight dinner, but compared to fattier cuts it often needs a little more of a boost. This usually takes the form of some kind of sauce, either as a marinade or something like chimichurri to spoon over your steak.

Those are both great options, but, when you get tired of the standard recipes, cherry tomatoes can be a great source of juice for a lively sauce that you can make in minutes — and that happens to pair perfectly with a meaty steak. Chopped-up cherry tomatoes are a tasty topping on their own, but with just a few extra ingredients they can be transformed into a tomato vinaigrette that's full of fresh flavor. All you need is some herbs, sliced onions, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Slicing your cherry tomatoes into halves or quarters will release plenty of juice, which can then be mixed with your other ingredients to form a silky emulsion. Mixing the sauce with the sliced chunks will produce a tomato vinaigrette topping that can be spooned over your sliced flank steak, and brings not just extra flavor, but also added texture to your meal.