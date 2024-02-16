Black Sapote: The Unusual Fruit That Resembles Chocolate Pudding

The black sapote (Diospyros nigra), a highly nutritious and very low-calorie fruit, is one of nature's most curious foods. However, not many people in the U.S. and Europe have heard of it, partly because it grows in very few places worldwide and hasn't caught on in regions outside of its natural range.

This fruit, which may have originated in Mexico and other parts of Central America, is known as chocolate pudding fruit because of the color and texture of the fruit's interior when ripe. You can actually scoop out the insides of a ripe black sapote easily with a spoon, and many locals in places where the fruit grows love eating it as a sweet treat.

However, black sapotes are also incredibly delicate fruits that can only be picked, bought, and eaten at specific times. An unripe black sapote is incredibly bitter and hard, with an absolutely terrible taste. So how will you know when you can eat the black sapotes you have at home? And where can you actually find black sapotes in the first place? We're here to answer all the questions you may have about how to pick, store, eat, and cook with black sapotes, as well as what flavors and nutritional values you can expect from this intriguing fruit.